Samrat Choudhary takes oath as Bihar CM, the first BJP leader to do so

Samrat Choudhary, who was elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party on Tuesday, has taken oath as the chief minister of Bihar. With this, Choudhary becomes the first BJP politician to take over the top post in the state.

Samrat Choudhary is the first BJP politician to take over the post of chief minister in Bihar (Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

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Choudhary rose to the post of CM after Nitish Kumar submitted is resignation following his win in the Rajya Sabha. Before becoming chief minister, the BJP leader served as the deputy chief minister and home minister in the Nitish Kumar-led cabinet.

Samrat Choudhary takes oath as Bihar's new chief minister on Wednesday. (PTI)

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{{^usCountry}} Along with Choudhary, Bijendra Prasad Yadav and Vijay Kumar Chaudhary were also sworn in as Bihar’s deputy chief ministers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Along with Choudhary, Bijendra Prasad Yadav and Vijay Kumar Chaudhary were also sworn in as Bihar’s deputy chief ministers. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Choudhary rose to the top ranks after he was elected the legislative leader of the BJP in the Bihar assembly. While BJP and Janata Dal (United) fought the Bihar polls as the NDA alliance, the Bharatiya Janata Party emerged as the largest party due to their landslide win. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Choudhary rose to the top ranks after he was elected the legislative leader of the BJP in the Bihar assembly. While BJP and Janata Dal (United) fought the Bihar polls as the NDA alliance, the Bharatiya Janata Party emerged as the largest party due to their landslide win. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} After he was named legislative leader, Choudhary met with Governor Syed Ata Hasnain to stake claim to form a new government in Bihar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After he was named legislative leader, Choudhary met with Governor Syed Ata Hasnain to stake claim to form a new government in Bihar. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Soon after being chosen as leader, Samrat Choudhary expressed gratitude to the party leadership in a post on X, calling the role a “sacred opportunity” to serve the people of Bihar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Soon after being chosen as leader, Samrat Choudhary expressed gratitude to the party leadership in a post on X, calling the role a “sacred opportunity” to serve the people of Bihar. {{/usCountry}}

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“I express my heartfelt gratitude to the central leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party for reposing their trust in me… This is not merely a position for me, but a sacred opportunity to serve the people of Bihar,” he added further.

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