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Samrat Choudhary takes oath as Bihar CM, the first BJP leader to do so

Before becoming chief minister, the BJP leader served as the deputy chief minister and home minister in the Nitish Kumar-led government.

Updated on: Apr 15, 2026 11:05 am IST
Edited by Danita Yadav
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Samrat Choudhary, who was elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party on Tuesday, has taken oath as the chief minister of Bihar. With this, Choudhary becomes the first BJP politician to take over the top post in the state.

Samrat Choudhary is the first BJP politician to take over the post of chief minister in Bihar (Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

Choudhary rose to the post of CM after Nitish Kumar submitted is resignation following his win in the Rajya Sabha. Before becoming chief minister, the BJP leader served as the deputy chief minister and home minister in the Nitish Kumar-led cabinet.

Samrat Choudhary takes oath as Bihar's new chief minister on Wednesday. (PTI)

“I express my heartfelt gratitude to the central leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party for reposing their trust in me… This is not merely a position for me, but a sacred opportunity to serve the people of Bihar,” he added further.

 
bihar nitish kumar
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Home / India News / Samrat Choudhary takes oath as Bihar CM, the first BJP leader to do so
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