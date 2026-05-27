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San Francisco-bound Air India flight, airborne for over 8 hours, returns to Delhi after technical snag

Air India further added that the flight landed safely in Delhi and will undergo a technical inspection.

Updated on: May 27, 2026 02:28 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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An Air India flight bound for San Fransico in the United States returned to Delhi on Wednesday after a technical snag. Flight trackers online also showed that the flight returned to the capital after being airborne for over eight hours.

Data from the flight tracker FlightRadar24 showed that the aircraft was airborne for over eight hours before it was diverted back to the national capital.(REUTERS)

"The aircraft landed safely and will undergo technical inspection in line with Air India's safety standards," the airline said in a statement.

The flight was carrying around 230 passengers on a Boeing 777-330 ER aircraft.

"Flight AI173 from Delhi to San Francisco on May 27 has returned to Delhi due to a technical issue in accordance with the laid down procedures," the airline said in the statement to the news agency.

Data from the flight tracker FlightRadar24 showed that the aircraft was airborne for over eight hours before it was diverted back to the national capital.

Air India further added that the flight landed safely in Delhi and will undergo a technical inspection.

In a statement on the incident, Air India said that during the aircraft's final approach to Delhi, the cockpit crew received a fire warning from one of the engines, and the alert was later confirmed to be true.

“Air India is immediately initiating a full investigation into the cause of the incident in coordination with the relevant regulatory authorities. We are committed to sharing further verified information as soon as it becomes available. The safety of our passengers and crew remains our highest priority,” it further said.

 
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