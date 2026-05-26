AAIB interim report on Air India crash in the works ahead of incident's anniversary: Report

With the investigation into the deadly Air India crash still underway, a report has claimed that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is preparing to release an interim report, which will look into the findings of the probe. NSG, NDRF, Air Force, FSL, Fire rescue force, AAIB, DGCA, and CISF team members inspect the wreckage of the London-bound Air India flight which crashed on June 12 in Ahmedabad. (ANI Grab)

AAIB, the agency overseeing the probe, is working to release the interim report on the Air India crash incident soon, but is unlikely to be published in June, around the anniversary of one of the world's deadliest aviation accidents in the 2020s, Reuters reported.

Air India flight AI171 crashed shortly after taking off from the Sardar Vaalahbhai Patel International Airport in Gujarat, Ahmedabad, on June 12, 2025.

The flight was headed for London's Gatwick airport.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner crashed 32 seconds after taking off and crashed into a student hostel of Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College.

Of the 12 crew and 230 passengers, only one passenger survived the plane crash. On the ground, around 19 people were killed, and nearly 70 were injured due to the crash.

What caused the crash? As per the preliminary report released a month after the fatal crash, AAIB noted that the crash was caused by both engines losing thrust. This occurred due to their fuel switches moving from the RUN to CUTOFF position, three seconds after takeoff.

The report added that the fuel switch matter was raised by the pilots. As heard in the cockpit recordings, one pilot asked why the switch had been moved to CUTOFF, while the other replied that he had not changed the position.

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After the switches returned to the RUN position, one of the pilots issued a mayday call after reporting a loss of thrust, nine seconds later. As air traffic controllers requested the flight's callsign, there was no response from the pilots.

AAIB to release interim report around July As per Reuters, the interim report into the findings of the Air India crash investigation is expected to be released in July.

Citing officials familiar with the matter, Reuters further added that the report will not be ready by the time of the crash's anniversary due to the "complex nature" of the investigation.

Based on international rules, a final report is due within a year of an accident. However, if investigations take longer, an interim statement is required to be issued on each anniversary of the accident.

(With inputs from Reuters)