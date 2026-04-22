'Sanatanis won't harm you': Bengal BJP leader's messages for those who wear skullcaps, sell meat | Exclusive

Non-veg has emerged as the biggest talking point in the West Bengal amid the election noise, with chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee claiming that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will make access to fish and meat — something sacred to many Bengalis — difficult.

BJP leader Sharadwat Mukherjee (L), who has been fielded from the Bidhannagar seat for the Bengal elections 20266, spoke exclusively to hindustantimes.com on several issues(Hindustantimes.com, ANI grab )

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The BJP, which aims to achieve its long-pending goal of removing Mamata Banerjee from power, has been going all out to counter the claims by the chief minister and gain the confidence of people that it understands fish is not just food for Bengalis, it's an emotion.

BJP's attempts to dismiss Mamata Banerjee's claims have included its leaders making fish part of the election campaign in Bengal, where voting is taking place on April 23 and April 29 for the assembly polls.

While BJP leader Anurag Thakur was seen consuming fish on Tuesday, party candidate from Bidhannagar — Sharadwat Mukherjee — was the first one to hit headlines few weeks ago in the non-veg war when he canvassed a fish during his campaign.

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{{^usCountry}} TMC's claims stem from reported incidents where BJP supporters and individuals belonging to pro-Hindutva outfits schooling those running non-vegetarian eateries. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} TMC's claims stem from reported incidents where BJP supporters and individuals belonging to pro-Hindutva outfits schooling those running non-vegetarian eateries. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Speaking to hindustantimes.com, Mukherjee described chief minister Banerjee's claims over non-vegetarian food as one of the “useless narratives” which turn the people into something which they shouldn't have been. Excerpts from the interview Q. You were seen campaigning with fish few days ago. And this entire issue is a very big debate going around. BJP comes, access to non-vegetarian food is almost difficult… How do you plan to counter that completely? And especially given what is happening in other states. It's not necessarily the BJP… it's the offshoots maybe. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking to hindustantimes.com, Mukherjee described chief minister Banerjee's claims over non-vegetarian food as one of the “useless narratives” which turn the people into something which they shouldn't have been. Excerpts from the interview Q. You were seen campaigning with fish few days ago. And this entire issue is a very big debate going around. BJP comes, access to non-vegetarian food is almost difficult… How do you plan to counter that completely? And especially given what is happening in other states. It's not necessarily the BJP… it's the offshoots maybe. {{/usCountry}}

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A. Campaign is basically a campaign. It's basically to set my narrative and on the other hand to counter the narratives already issued by the opposition. So, just a few days, couple of days before I started my campaign, there was a very vociferous campaign by the opposition, specially by the chief minister, Mamata Banerjee. That once BJP comes, the entire state of West Bengal will be converted to a vegetarian state AND we will never be able to enjoy fish which is basically one of the staple in Bengal. When I started my campaign, I decided that this is the right time to counter that. That perhaps was a potboiler at that time.

So, I decided to campaign with the fish. Though myself, I am not that keen a fish eater. I am basically an eggetarian. In my house, many people do take, in my family, extended family… that's we are part of Bengal. So, obviously all Bengalis enjoy fish.

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And fish no doubt is one of the finest non-veg items, health wise also. It's one of the finest proteins. So, there is nothing bad in campaigning with the fish. But I never knew that it will go viral.

And moreover, one more thing, I always think that these narratives set by political parties, because I was a fresh joiner into politics. These narratives are useless things which turns the people into something which they shouldn't have been.

It's very sad to say that in Bengal the election is, the diet of a person is an election issue. Whereas in other states like Maharashtra, like Gujarat, like Tamil Nadu, they usually have a debate on investment. They usually have a debate on how much educational facilities will be offered.

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And what will be the pin-up poster by educational institutions. How much of the infrastructure, road infrastructure, railway infrastructure. And fortunately our chief minister, she has long forgotten that there is something called infrastructure.

The taxpayers' money goes into infrastructure, into education, into health, into industry. But she is a dole distributor chief minister. She is interested only in doles which in the long run I think will never support a community, will never improve the state of affairs in Bengal. One need to correct that. So, I did that. Just because she should stop talking about fish.

Q. Not just non-veg. Mamata Banerjee is also claiming that there is some thousand-crore deal that BJP has struck.

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A. Why is she afraid? Why is she taking up all these issues and points? She considers herself as one of the finest politicians India has ever produced. And she claims that she has done lot of things for Bengal. Actually really done a lot of things for Bengal. The electorate will come out and will go gung ho in her favour.

But she being a street smarts politician, a grassroot level politician, she knows the pulse better than me. She knows that this time she is losing. So, she is now creating narratives and putting up, creating issues.

So, that there is a diversion of all the, from all the other issues. People might consider this as a new one. But I think the electorate is very mature. They don't think about those.

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Had Humayun Kabir been so important for BJP, then we would have considered him long back. BJP is never interested in Humayuns and Kabirs… You know that, quote unquote. Pun might not be intended. But we are not interested in Humayuns and Kabirs.

Q. And this takes me to the SIR question and Election Commission's alleged bias. So, in Nandigram I think 90 per cent are Muslims… So, that is a major vote bank…

A. Why do you consider them as Muslims? They were people who were not Indians. There is a basic concept of being an Indian. These guys were not Indians.

And incidentally, rather coincidentally, they were Muslims who were not Indians. That's not our fault. SIR finds out who, whoever is a logical and legal voter for India. Not legal on Bengal. It's done by the Election Commission of India, not Bengal. It's been done in many states, very, very peacefully. Just find out any single issue from Tamil Nadu. It's going into polls; Assam. It's ruled by BJP. Tamil Nadu isn't ruled by BJP. So, Bihar... There were no such issues. There was no hue and cry.

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Again. this is creation.

Q. But election commission is out and out sharing a post saying this is a message for the TMC. So, that clearly shows a bias.

A. The 4th of May will be the day where everything will be proven. It will be in rubric, that Bengal will have BJP. Don't even ask that question. That's written in the wall. Don't even ask. That's as credible as sun rises in the east.

And the sun will rise in the east. It will be the BJP sun.

Q. Is BJP's campaign strategy less saffron in Bengal?

A. We are as saffron as we were. You know what, Bharatiya Janata Party is part and parcel of the extended Sangh Parivar or our Vijayadhara. So, it's nothing wrong in being a Sanatani.

If one can say I am very happy to be a Muslim, so I too can say I am proud to be a Sanatani. There is no harm in it. We are not despising any other religion, caste, community, whatever.

There is no hatred from us. But Sanatani's we know, we are inclusive religion. So, we are all inclusive.

And it's just because Sanatani's were there, you know what, everyone did come. Right from Babur to Alexander to the English, the British. Everyone came and plundered our country. They did mass conversions out of coercion. The conversion was out of coercion then. History will tell you.

The Sikh guru was murdered brutally in central Old Delhi. Just consider this. That's again was an administrative terrorism.

If you teach one Sikh guru a lesson, then others will follow suit and they will also start converting out of fear. So, this is what they did. All, you find out all the mandirs in north of India, all were plundered and all the masjids you are now seeing in the north of India are basically on, built on previously existing mandirs. Even there is a book about the Taj Mahal. Go and read it. There are various examples, reasons we say, even the Taj was built on a Hindu structure. It was a Hindu structure.

Q. So you are saying if BJP is voted to power, there is nothing for the other community to be scared of.

A. Sanatanis are the most inclusive people. We will never harm anyone.

BJP is ruling Gujarat for, I have forgotten how many decades. And it has about 20-25 per cent Muslims. Go and ask the Muslims of Gujarat, Maharashtra.

Go and ask the Muslims of Maharashtra. They are earning more than the Muslims of Bengal. The Muslims of Bengal will learn something if they travel to Gujarat and Maharashtra. How good the Muslims are faring there.

Q. What is your message for the people, for the minority?

A. Voting for Bharati Janta Party is obviously for development, infrastructure, new colleges, new educational facilities, health infrastructure will come up. Educational institutions will come up. Roads will be much better. What we are having right now. Sab ke saath, sab ka vikas, sab ka vishwas.

That's what we believe in. Safranisation is something again a narrative created by them. Again, we are not saying we are anti-Muslims.

We are pro-Sanatanis. And there is nothing wrong in it. Garv se bolo, I am Hindu.

We are proud to be a Sanatani. There is nothing wrong in it. If a Muslim comes with a skullcap and a beard, do we say anything wrong in it? Do you find anything wrong in it? No. He is a very proud Musliman. Musallam Iman, that is what is Musliman.

So, we too can be wearing a saffron and a teeka and a sacred thread if he is a Brahmin. Is there anything wrong in it? You know what, the ghost of Marxism is still there somewhere in some parts of the world. We need to drive the ghost of Marxism.

Religion should be there because if there is religion in any community, whatsoever religion it might be, people become righteous. Not leftists. Righteous.

They become righteous. Follow the right path. Because most of the religion they teach that do not take bribe.

Do not go into cut money. Do not do syndicate practice. Do not sell out jobs what Mamata has done.

Selling out jobs… Just think of it. It's a unique state. 26,000 teachers, the jobs were sold out by Mamata Banerjee. She earned her revenue and she is spending that revenue in this election. She just sold 26,000 jobs. This is the single most important issue the people of Bengal should never ever forgive this party and the supreme lord Mamata Banerjee. It's loud and clear. She is a thief, a thug.

I am not mincing words. This is what she is.

Q. But people here are very happy with the Lokkhi Bhandar scheme.

A. Again the dole politics. Yes, you can make them happy but make them happy in a short term. Ask that same Lokkhi Bhandar beneficiary whether she will be able to survive or their kids are going to survive on this dole for the next 20 years.

Can you marry with ₹3,000 and set up a family? Let's be honest, hand on heart. This was just a ploy by Mamata Banerjee to give out something to buy votes, purchase votes. And if you consider this again as a good ploy, we have our own schemes as well.

These are short term schemes to tide over a crisis but not for the ultimate development of a community or a state. A state needs to have a very rock solid infrastructure, business, industry, education, health infrastructure. Just name one she has done.

I leave politics. I will resign today even after getting the nomination and filing the nomination. I will resign today.

Just name one she has done. She has never put up a new medical college. All the medical colleges which are supposedly new.

Seventy per cent funding was done by the government of India. No one knows. She only did 30 per cent.

That's infrastructure. Just painting them, giving a few doctors. The new medical colleges which has come up in Bengal in the last 3-4 years, seventy per cent of it was from government of India, not from the government of West Bengal.

So, and this entire non-veg debate and you must have seen people who claim they are part of BJP or somehow claim to BJP. In other states going around and vandalising people's stalls.

You know what BJP does issue based politics. What's the issue in Uttarakhand is not similar or same as in Bengal. Jali Kattu was there in Tamil Nadu.

There are issues which are separate and unique for a region, for a particular community, for a state to be very particular might be even a district or again a mandir or a masjid. If you pick up a masjid say for example, can I go there and start selling pork steaks? Will it be allowed? Hand on heart. No. So, what there was a mutton or chicken patties… whatever was being sold when we were reciting Gita.

So, that's a small place called Brigade Parade Ground where a puja was going on. For us it's sacred, most sacred religious granth. So, you should respect the sanctity of that place and the rituals we practice.

We are never saying that you go and don't sell it in Park Street. Go and sell it in Park Street. No harm.

But they made an issue out of nothing. Bikash Bhattacharya, the advocate, he proudly took beef. Why wasn't he accompanied by Mohammed Salim who could have enjoyed a pork steak along with him? Question them. You are a journalist. Question them. Question Mamata Banerjee.

Let her come up and take beef. You can say many a thing but you can never do a single one.

Q. You feel this [non-veg] is a non-issue for Bengal?

A. She is just raking up, mining out issues because she doesn't have anything to say so far as development is concerned. Except giving out doles. The entire tax payers money in Bengal is being channelised to distribute doles. That's why we are against it.

Q. One last message for Mamata Banerjee.

A. It's time for you to retire. We will be very happy to see her in the opposition. She will be the next leader of the opposition. So, I congratulate Mamata Banerjee for being the next LoP.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Nayanika Sengupta ...Read More Nayanika is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, with over six years of experience in the digital media industry. She specialises in delivering clear, insightful coverage across general, national, and international beats, with a strong focus on breaking news and in-depth explainers. Known for her ability to decode complex developments, she enjoys unpacking layered political and policy issues into accessible, reader-friendly narratives that inform without overwhelming. She has previously worked in India's leading newsrooms, including India Today, News18, and Outlook, where she chased news, covered major events of the past six years and led teams. With a Master's degree in Political Science, Nayanika has a keen interest in international relations and global affairs. Her academic grounding shapes her analytical approach to stories, enabling her to connect the dots between domestic events and broader geopolitical currents. She is particularly drawn to stories that require context, nuance, and clarity - turning complicated subjects into compelling reads. Outside the newsroom, Nayanika is a passionate gourmand who loves cooking and sharing meals with loved ones. When she's not writing or tracking the latest headlines, she can often be found exploring local markets for fresh ingredients, seeking inspiration for her next culinary experiment. Read Less

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