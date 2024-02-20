‘Rapists, looters are Mamata’s people': Suvendu Adhikari in Sandeshkhali

West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday visited Sandeshkhali, where several woman alleged sexual assault by local Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his supporters. Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Legislative Assembly and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari meets locals of Sandeshkhali (ANI)

Adhikari told ANI that justice will be provided to the victims. He alleged that all the culprits are the people of chief minister Mamata Banerjee. He also promised that BJP leaders will keep visiting the place.

"...I visited all villages. 14 of our BJP workers are in jail...People in this area are very happy. CBI has arrived and the State Police has gone away. They will get justice. The rapists, looters, mafia and vote looters will all go to jail - they are all the people of Mamata...Not only Shibu or Uttam Sardar but action should also be taken against all the people who are close to Shahjahan. Our leaders will continue coming here...," said Adhikari.

Since the incident in Sandeshkhali, the village has seen several high profile visits. West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose sent a report to the Union Home Ministry, calling the situation as "highly reprehensible".

Residents of the village have staged protests, alleging non-action by the police authorities against the accused. The West Bengal police arrested Uttam Sardar and Shibaprasad Hazra, the close aides of Shahjahan.

The Calcutta high court on Tuesday rapped the Mamata Banerjee government over Shahjahan's whereabouts.



"It is rather surprising that the person who is said to be the core for the problem being precipitated cannot be apprehended still and is on the run, defying law," the division bench said.

Stating that it does not know "whether he is being protected" or not, the court said that the fact remains that he has not been secured.



"If one person can hold the entire population to ransom, then that person should not be encouraged by the ruling dispensation," the high court observed.