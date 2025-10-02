The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) stands at a historic crossroads, celebrating 100 years of steadfast commitment to the nation. This occasion transcends the anniversary of an organisation; it is a tribute to a vast national movement rooted in selfless sacrifice, unwavering discipline, and a sincere love for Bharat Mata (Mother India). Sangh continues to guide India forward with hope, purpose

When Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar established the Sangh in 1925, his intent was not merely to establish a cultural group but to ignite a mission, to cultivate strong, principled individuals whose unity and character would form the very backbone of national rejuvenation. Dr. Hedgewar believed that true nation-building begins by shaping individuals who act with integrity, humility and a sense of service to others. This belief was embodied by the second Sarsanghchalak, Golwalkar Guruji. His leadership saw the vision expand to embrace all segments of society, reaching out to villagers, urban dwellers, students, women and people from every caste and community. The Sangh has always aimed to weave a fabric of unity, fostering a spirit of togetherness and shared purpose.

Over the decades, the RSS has proven its mettle in moments of national crisis and social upheaval. During the Emergency, in the aftermath of disasters such as the 2005 floods and through the recent Covid-19 pandemic, Swayamsevaks have always been present; helping, organising relief and tirelessly serving those in need. They have shown up without seeking the spotlight or rewards. Their driving force has always been a deep love for the nation, a service that requires no recognition. Even critics have found themselves acknowledging the RSS’s quiet contributions to disaster response, education, health care and rural upliftment.

The Sangh’s commitment to dismantling social barriers is its defining characteristic. Across India, thousands of its shakhas foster a sense of unity among diverse communities, including Dalits, Adivasis, Muslims and others, united by shared values and experiences. The organisation rejects divisions, recognising that unity is India’s greatest strength.

From Dr. Hedgewar to the leadership of Dr. Mohanji Bhagwat, each Sarsanghchalak has safeguarded the Sangh’s core values while encouraging innovation. This has been achieved through initiatives such as digital shakhas, women-centric projects and environmental campaigns.

The Sangh’s journey has been marked by overcoming significant challenges. Prime Ministers like Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Narendra Modi have been shaped by the Sangh’s influence. The nation’s trajectory during their tenures underscores the profound impact of the values instilled by the organisation. Today, India is progressing towards becoming a Vishwaguru (world leader).

As a Swayamsevak and now as chief minister, these ideals remain a guiding principle for me. I am fortunate to have had the blessings of four Sarsanghchalaks, Balasaheb Deoras, Rajjubhaiya , Sudarshan and the current Sarsanghchalak . I was inspired to learn a lot from their speeches and I am still inspired to this day. ‘Nation First’ is not merely a slogan for the RSS but the essence of our mission. The future is bright, paved by the dedication and silent efforts of millions of Swayamsevaks. The Sangh continues to endure and actively shape the spirit of our times, guiding India forward with hope and purpose.

Devendra Fadnavis is the chief minister of Maharashtra. The views expressed are personal