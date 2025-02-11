Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sangkalang Bailey bridge built a year ago in north Sikkim collapses

ByPramod Giri
Feb 11, 2025 09:35 PM IST

A Sikkim government official said the collapse of the bridge has disrupted movement of traffic between Mangan and Upper Dzongu

SILIGURI: A Bailey bridge built on the Teesta river in north Sikkim about a year ago collapsed on Tuesday when a truck was crossing it, people familiar with the matter said, adding that the vehicle reached the other side safely.

(Photo: Sourced)
(Photo: Sourced)

The 60-metre-long Sangkalang bridge, which connected Mangan and Dzongu in Mangan district, broke right from the middle and fell in the Teesta.

The truck belonged to the Army’s Border Roads Organization (BRO).

Built by the Trishakti Corps, the bridge was opened to traffic on 1 January this year. The Teesta destroyed the old bridge in June 2024.

“Connectivity between Mangan and Upper Dzongu has been disrupted. The bridge was also used by tourists visiting Chungthang, Lachung and Lachen in north Sikkim. Now people have to travel to Dzongu and other parts of north Sikkim from Phidang. This route will take 90 minutes more to cover,” a Sikkim government official said requesting anonymity.

“The Tung Naga road, which connects Chungthang and Mangan, is however open,” he added.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On