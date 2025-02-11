Sangkalang Bailey bridge built a year ago in north Sikkim collapses

SILIGURI: A Bailey bridge built on the Teesta river in north Sikkim about a year ago collapsed on Tuesday when a truck was crossing it, people familiar with the matter said, adding that the vehicle reached the other side safely. (Photo: Sourced)

The 60-metre-long Sangkalang bridge, which connected Mangan and Dzongu in Mangan district, broke right from the middle and fell in the Teesta.

The truck belonged to the Army’s Border Roads Organization (BRO).

Built by the Trishakti Corps, the bridge was opened to traffic on 1 January this year. The Teesta destroyed the old bridge in June 2024.

“Connectivity between Mangan and Upper Dzongu has been disrupted. The bridge was also used by tourists visiting Chungthang, Lachung and Lachen in north Sikkim. Now people have to travel to Dzongu and other parts of north Sikkim from Phidang. This route will take 90 minutes more to cover,” a Sikkim government official said requesting anonymity.

“The Tung Naga road, which connects Chungthang and Mangan, is however open,” he added.