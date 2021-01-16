Sanitation worker gets first Covid-19 vaccine in Chhattisgarh

A 51-year-old sanitation worker at Raipur’s Dr B R Ambedkar Memorial Hospital became the first person to get vaccinated against Covid-19 in Chhattisgarh on the first day of the nation-wide immunisation drive against the disease.

Speaking to journalists after the vaccination, Tulsa Tandi said she is proud to have worked for the people during the pandemic. She added she has been working at the hospital since 2008 and is a resident of Raipur’s Tatyapara area.

“…this is the happiest day for all us over the last year. Every health worker has given her hundred percent during this pandemic,” Tandi said.

Tandi is the among the 2,67,399 healthcare and women and child development department personnel, who are scheduled to get vaccinated in the first phase of the vaccination at 1,349 centres across the state.

As many as 100 beneficiaries are expected to get inoculated at each vaccination centre daily.

The drive started at 97 centres in the state on Saturday.

