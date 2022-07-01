‘Fearless’ Sanjay Raut has nothing to hide, appears before ED in money laundering case

Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut described himself as a ‘fearless’ person as he appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an alleged money laundering case. “I'm a fearless person because I've never done anything wrong in my life. If at all this is political, we'll get to know that later. Right now, I feel I'm going to a neutral agency, and I trust them completely,” Raut said, according to news agency ANI.

However, speaking to media before leaving for the ED's Ballard Estate office in Mumbai, the Rajya Sabha MP said the agency was ‘political.’ He remarked, “Yes, I'm going to ED today. Everyone knows that it is totally political. They summoned me and I am a citizen as well as MP. So, I'll go.”

The outspoken 60-year-old was earlier scheduled to be questioned on Tuesday, a day after he was summoned by the ED. On the day of the questioning, Raut, through his lawyer, sought that his hearing be deferred by fourteen days. Though the ED postponed his appearance, it refused to grant him two weeks, and summoned him for July 1 instead.

The case pertains to alleged irregularities in the redevelopment of a chawl in Mumbai's Goregaon area, and financial transactions purportedly involving Raut's wife, Varsha.

