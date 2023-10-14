Sanjay Raut attacks BJP over 'grand welcome' to Pakistan team, invokes Bal Thackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, reacting to the viral visuals of Pakistan cricket team getting a warm welcome ahead of its World Cup match against India, took a sharp jibe at the ruling BJP on Saturday, saying “this can only happen in Gujarat”. He said if it had happened in any other state, the party would have raised a "hue and cry".

Sanjay Raut. (PTI file photo)

"The Pakistan team can come and get a grand welcome in Gujarat. This can happen only in Gujarat in the country. If it had happened in any other state, then the people of BJP would have raised a hue and cry. The BJP tries to teach us but they are now responsible for this,” Sanjay Raut said.

Invoking Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, Raut said the late politician had stopped the Pakistan team (from playing in Maharashtra) as "our soldiers, Kashmiri Pandits were getting murdered".

He implied the BJP formed the government in Maharashtra in the name of Bal Thackeray but didn't follow his ideals.

"Balasaheb Thackeray stopped the Pakistan team in his time because our soldiers were being murdered. Our Kashmiri Pandits were getting murdered, that is why Balasaheb Thackeray had said that we would not allow Pakistan to come but in the name of Balasaheb Thackeray, the BJP formed a government in Maharashtra. When there is political benefit then BJP people take his name," he said.

Bal Thackeray-led Shiv Sena objected to India-Pakistan cricket matches on several occasions. They were of the view that cricket matches can't take place till Pakistan stopped peddling cross-border terrorism.

The BJP formed a government in Maharashtra after toppling the Uddhav Thackeray government with the help of ex-Thackeray loyalist, Eknath Shinde, who led the rebellion of Shiv Sena MLAs. Shinde had claimed Shiv Sena, under Uddhav Thackeray, had deviated from the political path laid down by Bal Thackeray.

India and Pakistan will lock horns against each other at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad today. The Men in Blue will be keen to extend their seven-match winning streak against Pakistan while the latter will be looking to end their World Cup drought against Team India.

With inputs from ANI