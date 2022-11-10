Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sanjay Raut meets Sharad Pawar a day after release from jail

Sanjay Raut meets Sharad Pawar a day after release from jail

india news
Published on Nov 10, 2022 05:42 PM IST

He was speaking to reporters after meeting Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar at the latter's residence here.

Sanjay Raut meets Sharad Pawar a day after release from jail(ANI)
PTI |

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday said Rahul Gandhi's ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra was a movement to end the "atmosphere of bitterness" and unite the country.

Also read: Out of jail, Sanjay Raut praises Fadnavis, says ‘will meet him in 2-4 days’

"The Bharat Jodo Yatra is a movement to unite the country and end the atmosphere of bitterness. This should be welcomed,'' the Sena leader said.

He met Pawar to inquire about his health, he said. Raut, a Rajya Sabha MP, was released on bail on Wednesday three months after his arrest in an alleged money laundering case.

