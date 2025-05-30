Sanjay Raut slammed for ‘Pahalgam terrorists joining BJP’ remark: ‘Insult to armed forces’

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday hit back at Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut about a remark he made about the Pahalgam attack terrorists joining the BJP. Shiv Sena )UBT) leader Sanjay Raut claimed that the Pahalgam terrorists had joined the BJP

Sanjay Raut had claimed earlier on Friday that the Pahalgam terrorists had not been caught yet because “maybe they had joined the BJP”.

"Maybe the terrorists have joined the BJP, that’s why they are not being caught. The six terrorists from Pahalgam are not being caught, perhaps because one day you will receive a press note from the BJP office saying those six people have joined the BJP. So, forget everything," ANI news agency quoted Sanjay Raut as saying.

BJP leader Ram Kadam responded to Sanjay Raut's statement on a news channel, saying, "This is an absolutely ridiculous statement, and it is an insult to our armed forces." Shiv Sena's Sanjay Nirupam also responded to Raut's remarks saying, “Shiv Sena-UBT leaders are making such statements out of frustration.”

Sanjay Raut criticises Centre on Operation Sindoor

Sanjay Raut had also criticised the BJP-led government for politicising Operation Sindoor and claimed that they were taking credit for the actions of the Indian armed forces.

"The politics of Operation Sindoor the Prime Minister of the country is going to every state and doing, this operation our soldiers have done it but there is competition to take credit for it, our Prime Minister is at the forefront of it, nobody can go and give the sacred system of Sindoor to anyone, if you send BJP workers to the women, then you are insulting Sindoor," he said.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader announced that opposition parties had united to submit a letter, requesting a special session on Operation Sindoor under Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's leadership.

"Opposition people have once again come forward, and we are giving a letter with everyone's signature for a special session under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi," he said.