Sanjay Raut takes scathing jibe at PM Modi, claims he needs Trump's permission to mention PoK

In a scathing jibe over Donald Trump's offer to mediate between India and Pakistan in the Kashmir issue, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut claimed on Tuesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi needs the US President's permission to speak about Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Reacting to the row triggered by Trump's social media posts claiming credit for brokering the ceasefire understanding between the estranged neighbours, Raut said the US leader insulted India's sovereignty with his remarks. Sanjay Raut claimed Donald Trump is running India.(HT file photo)

"The discussion about Pok, which our respected Prime Minister is conducting, has been going on for 75 years. Modi ji has a 56-inch chest; he does not talk about it. He talks about bringing the enemy to his knees, but what President Trump has done is very disrespectful to our sovereignty and to India. You will talk about trade with Donald Trump, and you will speak about PoK with Pakistan. But for that, you must ask Trump if he permits you, and only then will you talk. It has almost been proven that Trump is running this country. Businessmen rule this country, but international businessmen control the businessmen from here. Where has your patriotism gone?" he told reporters.

In his first address to the nation since Operation Sindoor commenced, Prime Minister Narendra Modi clarified on Monday that any talks with Pakistan would be limited to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and cross-border terrorism. Taking a tough stance against Pakistan-fostered terrorism, he said India will not tolerate the nation's nuclear blackmail.

PM Modi said that Pakistan pleaded with India to stop its military offensive.

"India will not tolerate any nuclear blackmail. We have only kept in abeyance our operations against Pakistan, the future will depend on their behaviour. Operation Sindoor is now India's new policy against terrorism, a new line has been drawn," he said.

Before PM Modi's address, Donald Trump claimed the US told India and Pakistan that if they halted the hostilities, the country would increase trade with them.

The Congress asked PM Modi to issue a clarification on Trump's claims.

"The prime minister's much-delayed address to the nation was completely upstaged by President Trump's revelations a few minutes earlier. The prime minister was completely silent on them. Has India agreed to US mediation? Has India agreed to a 'neutral site' for a dialogue with Pakistan? Will India give in to US demands for opening Indian markets in autos, agriculture, and other areas?" Jairam Ramesh asked.

Pawan Khera, the Congress's media department head, said the US president's statement was "disturbing".

"We need a clarification from the government of India on whether this operation was stopped due to trade," Khera said.

With inputs from ANI, PTI