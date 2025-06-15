Sanjay Raut's dig at Donald Trump on Iran-Israel conflict: 'Why not stop the war?'

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday took a dig at Donald Trump over his claim that he stopped India and Pakistan's conflict, asking why the US president is unable to stop the "Iran-Israel" war. Sanjay Raut also attacked PM Modi. (HT file photo)

India had rejected Trump's claim, saying the ceasefire understanding between India and Pakistan was achieved after the nation's DGMO called his Indian counterpart.

"Such a war is going on, when I watch images, I get scared, and I feel pity for the dead. Israel and Iran are both nuclear states. Why is US President Trump not stopping the war? The way President Donald Trump forced India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop the war in the name of trade, and is saying repeatedly that the war would have been harmful, as both India and Pakistan have nuclear weapons," Sanjay Raut was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

Also read: Israel strikes Iran's gas fields: Why is South Pars indispensable for Tehran?

"Both Israel and Iran have nuclear weapons, and they've started using them. Neither the Iranian President (Masoud Pezeshkian) nor the Israeli PM, Netanyahu, is ready to listen. Both nations say that they are fighting for their dignity, so we also started a war against terrorism. Why did President Trump stop our war? And why did we back off under Trump's pressure?" he added.

Also read: Donald Trump warns Iran: ‘Full might of US military will come down on you if…’

Iran and Israel have been firing salvos at each other since Friday, when Tel Aviv attacked Tehran's nuclear installations and killed a bunch of its nuclear scientists. Iran also attacked Iran, with many of its projectiles reaching their targets despite the Israeli forces' Iron Dome defence system.

Raut attacks PM Modi

Questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign visits, Raut said, “PM Modi's war was stopped by Trump. How come Modi can stop a war? Now, PM Modi is going to Canada, Cyprus, and Croatia, where he will give speeches.”

Pakistan attacked India's civilian and military buildings after New Delhi's Operation Sindoor targeting terrorist bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. After a four-day skirmish, Pakistan's DGMO, rattled by India's precision strikes on the nation's air bases, called up his Indian counterpart and urged for a ceasefire understanding.

With inputs from ANI