Sanjay Singh bail plea: SC issues notice to ED; hearing on March 5

The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) member of Parliament Sanjay Singh’s bail plea in the money laundering case related to the now-scrapped 2021-22 Delhi excise policy. AAP leader Sanjay Singh. (PTI)

A bench of justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta posted the matter for hearing on March 5 along with Singh’s pending petition challenging his arrest in October last year.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Singh, informed the court about the pending matter which was last taken up on February 5 and posted for hearing on March 5. Singhvi said the government and the ED were yet to file their responses in the pending matter.

Singh has challenged the February 7 Delhi high court order rejecting his bail plea based on the statement of accused-turned-approver Dinesh Arora, who claimed to have delivered ₹2 crore to an associate of the AAP leader. Singh has questioned the veracity of Arora’s claim saying that he gave six different statements. The ED arrested Singh on October 4 based on Arora’s statement

The high court examined the statements of other accused and witnesses linking Singh to the case alleging that he was instrumental in making changes to the excise policy to benefit businessmen engaged in the liquor trade.

The Supreme Court denied former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who was also arrested in the same case, bail in October last year. It also dismissed a review plea in December. A curative petition of Sisodia was pending in the Supreme Court.