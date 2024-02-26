 Sanjay Singh bail plea: SC issues notice to ED; hearing on March 5 | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Sanjay Singh bail plea: SC issues notice to ED; hearing on March 5

Sanjay Singh bail plea: SC issues notice to ED; hearing on March 5

ByAbraham Thomas
Feb 26, 2024 11:51 AM IST

Singh has challenged the February 7 Delhi high court order rejecting his bail plea based on the statement of an accused-turned-approver

The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) member of Parliament Sanjay Singh’s bail plea in the money laundering case related to the now-scrapped 2021-22 Delhi excise policy.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh. (PTI)
AAP leader Sanjay Singh. (PTI)

A bench of justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta posted the matter for hearing on March 5 along with Singh’s pending petition challenging his arrest in October last year.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Singh, informed the court about the pending matter which was last taken up on February 5 and posted for hearing on March 5. Singhvi said the government and the ED were yet to file their responses in the pending matter.

Singh has challenged the February 7 Delhi high court order rejecting his bail plea based on the statement of accused-turned-approver Dinesh Arora, who claimed to have delivered 2 crore to an associate of the AAP leader. Singh has questioned the veracity of Arora’s claim saying that he gave six different statements. The ED arrested Singh on October 4 based on Arora’s statement

The high court examined the statements of other accused and witnesses linking Singh to the case alleging that he was instrumental in making changes to the excise policy to benefit businessmen engaged in the liquor trade.

The Supreme Court denied former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who was also arrested in the same case, bail in October last year. It also dismissed a review plea in December. A curative petition of Sisodia was pending in the Supreme Court.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Gyanvapi Case, Farmers Protest Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On