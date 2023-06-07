Home / India News / ‘It appears a resolution is likely’: Union minister from west UP on wrestlers' protest

‘It appears a resolution is likely’: Union minister from west UP on wrestlers' protest

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jun 07, 2023 03:42 PM IST

Sanjeev Balyan's statement comes on a day when a meeting is underway between the wrestlers and sports minister Anurag Thakur.

Union minister Sanjeev Balyan on Wednesday exuded confidence that the impasse between the country's top wrestlers and Union government over the lack of action against the national wrestling body chief was inching towards a resolution.

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia speak with the media during their protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, India, on Sunday, May 28, 2023. (Photo by Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)
Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia speak with the media during their protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, India, on Sunday, May 28, 2023. (Photo by Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)

“It does look like a resolution is around the corner,” Balyan told PTI. The minister's statement came on a day when a meeting is underway between the wrestlers and sports minister Anurag Thakur to discuss the issue.

The BJP leader, however, said he did not know what was discussed between the grapplers and home minister Amit Shah in a late-night meeting on Saturday last week.

When questioned about the athletes' primary demand seeking arrest of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, as well as 'mahapanchayats' being held in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in support of the wrestlers, Balyan said: “I heard a statement of (grappler) Bajrang (Punia) in which he appealed to people not to take decisions on their (athletes') behalf. And when the home minister himself held talks, it means something positive will come out.”

Significantly, Balyan comes from western Uttar Pradesh and is a parliamentarian from the region's Muzaffarnagar seat; the powerful khaps and farmer leaders from that part of the state, along with their counterparts from Haryana, have thrown their weight behind the grapplers.

Singh, who is also from Uttar Pradesh and an MP from the ruling BJP, is facing allegations of sexually harassing seven female wrestlers, including a minor. He has repeatedly dismissed the allegations, saying there was a ‘political conspiracy’ to target him.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
sanjeev balyan wrestlers protest
sanjeev balyan wrestlers protest
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 07, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out