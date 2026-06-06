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Sanskrit mandatory on Haridwar signages ahead of Ardh Kumbh

Chief development officer (CDO) Lalit Narayan Mishra said the move would promote the language and offer a unique cultural experience to pilgrims

Published on: Jun 06, 2026 03:59 pm IST
By Sandeep Rawat
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Ahead of the Ardh Kumbh fair, signages, display boards and information panels across Haridwar in Uttarakhand will carry information in Sanskrit alongside Hindi and, where required, English, district and Kumbh Mela administration officials said at a meeting on Thursday.

Road signages in Haridwar will also display information in Sanskrit. (HT Photo)

The decision makes the use of Sanskrit mandatory on signages installed by government departments, as well as at public places, private establishments, educational institutions, official offices, road signboards, traffic signs, highway information boards and designation plates.

Officials said the initiative has been launched as Sanskrit is Uttarakhand’s second official language and Haridwar is a major centre for Sanskrit education.

Chief development officer (CDO) Lalit Narayan Mishra said the move would promote the language and offer a unique cultural experience to pilgrims and visitors arriving in the city.

“Boards in government offices, autonomous bodies, civic agencies, nameplates, road and traffic signages, bus stations, railway stations, Mela ghats and other public places will also carry information in Sanskrit,” Mishra said.

 
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