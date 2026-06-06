Ahead of the Ardh Kumbh fair, signages, display boards and information panels across Haridwar in Uttarakhand will carry information in Sanskrit alongside Hindi and, where required, English, district and Kumbh Mela administration officials said at a meeting on Thursday.

Road signages in Haridwar will also display information in Sanskrit. (HT Photo)

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The decision makes the use of Sanskrit mandatory on signages installed by government departments, as well as at public places, private establishments, educational institutions, official offices, road signboards, traffic signs, highway information boards and designation plates.

Officials said the initiative has been launched as Sanskrit is Uttarakhand’s second official language and Haridwar is a major centre for Sanskrit education.

Chief development officer (CDO) Lalit Narayan Mishra said the move would promote the language and offer a unique cultural experience to pilgrims and visitors arriving in the city.

“Boards in government offices, autonomous bodies, civic agencies, nameplates, road and traffic signages, bus stations, railway stations, Mela ghats and other public places will also carry information in Sanskrit,” Mishra said.

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{{^usCountry}} To ensure accuracy and avoid grammatical errors, the district administration has appointed two Sanskrit experts to assist departments in preparing Sanskrit text for display boards. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To ensure accuracy and avoid grammatical errors, the district administration has appointed two Sanskrit experts to assist departments in preparing Sanskrit text for display boards. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Vani Bhushan, principal of Jay Bharat Sadhu Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya in Haridwar, has been appointed the nodal officer for the initiative. The additional director of Sanskrit education will also assist departments in obtaining accurate translations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vani Bhushan, principal of Jay Bharat Sadhu Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya in Haridwar, has been appointed the nodal officer for the initiative. The additional director of Sanskrit education will also assist departments in obtaining accurate translations. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “It is a welcome move. Haridwar has several Sanskrit schools and colleges, a Sanskrit university and a Sanskrit academy. It is fitting that the city receives recognition for its Sanskrit heritage alongside Hindi,” said Sanskrit scholar Dr Saraswati Pathak. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It is a welcome move. Haridwar has several Sanskrit schools and colleges, a Sanskrit university and a Sanskrit academy. It is fitting that the city receives recognition for its Sanskrit heritage alongside Hindi,” said Sanskrit scholar Dr Saraswati Pathak. {{/usCountry}}

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