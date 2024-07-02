Santushtikaran, not tushtikaran’: PM Modi's attack in Lok Sabha amid Opposition's protest

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday underlined the historic significance of being elected to serve for a third successive term. Replying to a two-day debate on the President's address to both houses of Parliament, Modi noted that the electoral achievement reflects the confidence and trust the people of India have in his leadership and the policies of his government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi replies to Motion of Thanks on President's address.

“The people of the country have given us this mandate after testing us on every criteria. The people have seen our track record of 10 years,” the prime minister said in Lok Sabha amid vociferous protests by opposition members.

"People have chosen us in this biggest election exercise. I can understand the pain of some people that despite running falsehoods they were comprehensively defeated," he said as the opposition MPs chanted the “justice for Manipur” slogan.

Modi added, “The people of India have given us the opportunity to serve them for a third successive term. It is a very important incident in the history of the country.”

Reiterating his government's commitment to eradicating corruption, Modi recalled the promises made when he first assumed office. "When we came for the first time in 2014, we had promised zero tolerance against corruption," he asserted.

“Corruption had ravaged the country like termites. However, the countrymen have blessed us for our zero-tolerance approach to corruption,” PM Modi said.

Reaffirming the government's central ethos, Prime Minister Modi reiterated, "'Nation First', 'India First' guides every policy, decision, and action of ours." He contrasted this with what he termed as a history of appeasement-based politics and governance.

“In the last 10 years, our government has been working with the objective of 'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas'. This country has seen politics of appeasement for a long time, this country has seen model of governance of appeasement for a long time. We have moved forward with the idea of 'santushtikaran' (satisfaction), not appeasement,” Modi said.

“Justice for all, appeasement to none,” he added.

The opposition benches created a ruckus soon after Modi began speaking in the House and raised various slogans during his entire speech.