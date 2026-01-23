Saraswati Puja, Friday namaz held peacefully at Bhojshala in MP amid tight security

Bhopal: Saraswati Puja rituals and namaz were performed peacefully amid tight security at Bhojshala, the 11th-century protected monument in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar, on Friday afternoon. Dhar district collector Priyank Mishra on Friday said that Hindu devotees began worship at sunrise, with havan and recitations continuing until sunset in accordance with Supreme Court directions (PTI)

Special arrangements were made for both the Friday prayers of the Muslim community and the mahaarti (a ritual) of Goddess Saraswati on the occasion of Basant Panchami at the disputed site, following directions from the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court on Thursday gave a specific time-sharing formula to avoid any kind of communal friction. A bench led by chief justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant ruled that religious activities on Friday, January 23, would be split, with the Hindu community permitted to perform prayers from sunrise to sunset, while the Muslim community would be allowed to offer namaz between 1 pm and 3 pm.

Dhar district collector Priyank Mishra on Friday said that Hindu devotees began worship at sunrise, with havan and recitations continuing until sunset in accordance with Supreme Court directions.

“Around 1 pm, members of the Muslim community were escorted inside Bhojshala in a police van for Friday prayers, which were offered around 2 pm. Afterward, they exited under police security. They were allocated a separate place for their prayers,” the collector added.

Mishra emphasised that the situation at Bhojshala remained peaceful.

“The police and the Rapid Action Force maintained strict surveillance over the movement and activities of devotees. Artificial intelligence and drones are being used to keep an eye on all activity at Bhojshala,” said Anuraag Singh, Inspector General of the Indore division.

Meanwhile, mobile vans and police teams on bikes made announcements urging extra vigilance in the city and on social media. Authorities issued a warning that strict action would be taken against anyone spreading misinformation.