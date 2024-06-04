Election results 2024: Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal from Dibrugarh leads by 2,46,349 votes

Union minister and former Assam Chief Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal, who had won the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency in 2004, becoming the first non-Congress candidate to win the seat is leading in his second bid by by 2,46,349 votes votes according to the Election Commission of India. India News

Early results on Tuesday show that Lurinjyoti Gogoi of the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), the consensus candidate of the Opposition alliance United Opposition Forum Assam (UOFA) is trailing.

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!

In 2004, the 61-year-old politician had contested the Lok Sabha polls on Asom Gana Parisad (AGP) ticket and defeated Bharatiya Janata Party’s Kamakhaya Tasa with a vote margin of 2.94 percent.



Sonowal had secured a vote share of 35.0%, while his political opponent managed to get 32.06%. During the term, he also served as a member of the consultative committee of the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Commerce and Industry.



Lok Sabha election 2024: Full coverage



However, in 2011, he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and rose through the ranks quickly. The central leadership appointed him as the party's Assam unit president in 2012 and then became a national executive member.



In 2014, Sonowal was elected from Assam’s Lakhimpur Lok Sabha seat, but the term did not last longer as he was declared as the first Chief Minister of Assam in 2016 from the Bhartiya Janata Party and was re-elected as MLA from Majuli in 2021.

Despite the saffron party’s victory, he resigned from the top post and proposed Himanta Biswa Sarma’s name as his successor. He was elected to the Rajya Sabha and currently holds the portfolio of Ports, Shipping, Waterways, and AYUSH.



Read: Election result 2024: Modi eyes third term, INDIA hopes for 2004 repeat



Sonowal is also credited to have played a key role regarding the issue of illegal migrants by going to the Supreme Court. In 2005, the apex court had passed a judgment, declaring the Illegal Migrants (Determination by Tribunal) Act as unconstitutional. Until 2005, whether a person is Indian citizen or foreigner was decided by the IMDT Act.



In the run-up to 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Sonowal ran a high decibel in Dibrugarh constituency, focusing central and state sponsored schemes launched for the welfare of people.



The Lok Sabha polls for 543 seats were held in seven phases starting from April 19, while the last phase was held on June 1. The Bharatiya Janata Party is seeking a rare third term at the Centre with Narendra Modi as Prime Minister.