 Election results 2024: Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal from Dibrugarh leads by 2,46,349 votes | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Election results 2024: Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal from Dibrugarh leads by 2,46,349 votes

ByHT News Desk
Jun 04, 2024 02:44 PM IST

In 2014, Sonowal was elected from Lakhimpur seat, but the term did not last longer as he was declared as the first chief minister of Assam in 2016 from the BJP.

Union minister and former Assam Chief Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal, who had won the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency in 2004, becoming the first non-Congress candidate to win the seat is leading in his second bid by by 2,46,349 votes votes according to the Election Commission of India.

India News
India News

Early results on Tuesday show that Lurinjyoti Gogoi of the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), the consensus candidate of the Opposition alliance United Opposition Forum Assam (UOFA) is trailing.

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!

In 2004, the 61-year-old politician had contested the Lok Sabha polls on Asom Gana Parisad (AGP) ticket and defeated Bharatiya Janata Party’s Kamakhaya Tasa with a vote margin of 2.94 percent.

Sonowal had secured a vote share of 35.0%, while his political opponent managed to get 32.06%. During the term, he also served as a member of the consultative committee of the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Lok Sabha election 2024: Full coverage


However, in 2011, he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and rose through the ranks quickly. The central leadership appointed him as the party's Assam unit president in 2012 and then became a national executive member.

In 2014, Sonowal was elected from Assam’s Lakhimpur Lok Sabha seat, but the term did not last longer as he was declared as the first Chief Minister of Assam in 2016 from the Bhartiya Janata Party and was re-elected as MLA from Majuli in 2021.

Despite the saffron party’s victory, he resigned from the top post and proposed Himanta Biswa Sarma’s name as his successor. He was elected to the Rajya Sabha and currently holds the portfolio of Ports, Shipping, Waterways, and AYUSH.

Read: Election result 2024: Modi eyes third term, INDIA hopes for 2004 repeat


Sonowal is also credited to have played a key role regarding the issue of illegal migrants by going to the Supreme Court. In 2005, the apex court had passed a judgment, declaring the Illegal Migrants (Determination by Tribunal) Act as unconstitutional. Until 2005, whether a person is Indian citizen or foreigner was decided by the IMDT Act.


In the run-up to 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Sonowal ran a high decibel in Dibrugarh constituency, focusing central and state sponsored schemes launched for the welfare of people.

The Lok Sabha polls for 543 seats were held in seven phases starting from April 19, while the last phase was held on June 1. The Bharatiya Janata Party is seeking a rare third term at the Centre with Narendra Modi as Prime Minister.

Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections Result, Election Results 2024 Live, Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 Live, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Election results 2024: Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal from Dibrugarh leads by 2,46,349 votes
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
Advertisement