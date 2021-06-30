Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Sasikala booked over ‘threat’ to aiadmk leader
india news

Sasikala booked over ‘threat’ to aiadmk leader

Sasikala, the close aide of late chief minister J Jayalalithaa, has been booked under four sections 506(1), 507, 109 under the Indian Penal Code and section 67 (Punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act, 2000.
By Divya Chandrababu, Hindustan Times, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 07:03 AM IST
File photo of VK Sasikala.(PTI )

An FIR has been registered against VK Sasikala at a police station in Tamil Nadu’s Villupuram district based on a complaint filed by AIADMK’s former law minister C V Shanmugam that he received death threats from her supporters.

Sasikala, the close aide of late chief minister J Jayalalithaa, has been booked under four sections 506(1), 507, 109 under the Indian Penal Code and section 67 (Punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

“He (Shanmugam) filed a complaint a week ago that he received around 500 calls threatening him with death,” said DCP V Ganesan. “We are tracking all the call details and we will issue a summons soon.”

