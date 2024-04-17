Satya Nadella, Sakshi Malik, Ajay Banga among Time’s most influential people 2024. See list

Time's Magazine on Wednesday named World Bank President Ajay Banga, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, Olympian wrestler Sakshi Malik and British actor-director Dev Patel among its list of the most influential people in 2024. The yearly list included the 100 influential people globally across six categories: artists, icons, leaders, titans, innovators and pioneers. Satya Nadella and Sakshi Malik(File )

The prestigious list also includes US Department of Energy’s Loan Programmes Office director Jigar Shah, Professor of Astronomy and Professor of Physics at Yale University Priyamvada Natarajan; Indian-origin restaurateur Asma Khan; and Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s widow Yulia Navalnaya.

Here are some of the notable names included in the list:

Satya Nadella: The magazine described the Microsoft CEO as an individual who is “profoundly influential in shaping our future. And that’s a good thing for humanity”. “Microsoft’s significant investment in OpenAI and partnership with Mistral AI puts him at the forefront of the artificial intelligence revolution. A technologist with heart, Satya sees AI as a tool that will empower humans. Still, there’s rightful concern about unintended consequences and misuse. That’s why it’s so reassuring that Satya is one of AI’s stewards. His thoughtfulness and humility should make us safer,” it said.

Ajay Banga: The magazine's profile of the World Bank president and former MasterCard CEO, written by US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, describes him as a person who brought millions of unbanked people into the digital economy. “It’s not easy to find a leader with the skill and drive to take on the monumental task of transforming an essential institution, but since becoming World Bank president last June, Ajay Banga has done just that," it said.

Sakshi Malik: India’s only female Olympic medallist in wresting, has been honoured for her relentless fight against alleged sexual harassment of female wrestlers by former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Singh. “What began as a small, targeted protest to demand decisive government action in favour of the wrestlers ballooned instead into a yearlong battle unprecedented in Indian sport, drawing support from across the country and attention from across the world,” Pahuja writes in her profile of Malik for Time.

Alia Bhatt: Describing the Bollywood actress as a "formidable talent", director Tom Harper said in the Time profile that she is “not only one of the world’s leading actors, admired for her work in the Indian film industry for over a decade — she is also a businesswoman and a philanthropist who leads with integrity”.

Dev Patel: Indian-origin British actor and filmmaker, Patel got the breakthrough with the leading role of teenager Jamal Malik in Danny Boyle's drama Slumdog Millionaire, for which he was nominated for the BAFTA Award for Best Actor in a leading role. He made his directorial debut with ‘Monkey Man’. His Time profile describes him as “radiates goodness. His humanity shines through every time he graces the screen, leaving you no choice but to root for him even when his character is doing something foul; his presence makes you understand where he’s coming from”.

Priyamvada Natarajan: A professor in the departments of astronomy and physics at Yale University, Natrajan is noted for her work in mapping dark matter and dark energy. “Priya has a knack for pursuing the most creative research, and as a fellow astronomer, I am always inspired by her work. Her latest result takes us one step closer to understanding our cosmic beginnings,” the magazine's profile said.

Asma Khan: She is an Indian-born British restaurateur and cookbook author who owns Darjeeling Express restaurant in London's Soho. Her magazine's profile says that "Asma has been featured on Chef’s Table and won all kinds of acclaim for her food, but she’s humble. Her acclaimed London restaurant, Darjeeling Express, has an all-female kitchen. Most chefs are older South Asian immigrants who lack formal training. Asma is not only interested in doing the right thing, she’s a shrewd businesswoman too."

Narges Mohammadi: She is an Iranian human rights activist who was named the winner of the Nobel Peace Prize in 2023. Recognised for her efforts in combating the oppression of women in Iran, Mohammadi has been detained in Tehran's Evin prison since 2021. "She represents the fight for justice no matter the cost, and her bravery is the best argument against any leader, anywhere in the world, who would let a woman think that it’s better to stay quiet," said her profile.

Yulia Navalnaya: She is the wife of Russian opposition leader late Alexei Navalny, who died recently. US Vice President Kamala Harris, who wrote Navalnaya's magazine's profile, said, "To the benefit of people around the world, Yulia Navalnaya has now assumed her own leadership role on the world stage. Navalnaya has vowed to continue her husband’s fight for justice and the rule of law, giving renewed hope to those working against corruption and for a free, democratic Russia. And in so doing, she demonstrates exceptional selflessness and strength."

Giorgia Meloni: Italy's first female prime minister Meloni has been named one of the most influential leaders by the Times Magazine in 2024. Her Time's profile says, "Meloni is a popular leader—not only in Italy, where she enjoys a 41% approval rating despite feeble economic growth, but also among Western leaders, many of whom have been cheered by her steadfast support for Ukraine (and, in particular, her ability to persuade leaders like Hungary’s Viktor Orban to back European funding to Kyiv)."