On Sunday afternoon, a building that housed a PG facility collapsed in Delhi’s Satya Niketan, killing at least seven people and triggering a rescue operation involving the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Fire Service, Delhi Police and other departments.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta oversees the rescue operations ongoing at the building collapse site in Satya Niketan, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI)

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The area is a densely populated resettlement colony in South Delhi, where plots are typically small, measuring around 55 square yards. A large number of properties in the area are used as paying guest accommodation, mainly catering to students. Building-related activities in the area fall under the jurisdiction of MCD. Follow live updates on Delhi building collapse here.

According to property-tax records, the collapsed structure was a basement plus four-storey building. Construction of the ground floor, first floor, second floor, and part of the third floor dates back to 1970-1980. A basement in part of the property and the remaining portion of the third floor were constructed later, in 1997-98.

Also Read | Collapse at 1:30 pm to night-long rescue: Blow-by-blow of Delhi's Satya Niketan PG tragedy

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Deep Dive What were the main factors contributing to the collapse of the Satya Niketan building? The building collapse was potentially influenced by its age, lack of a reinforced concrete frame, and recent heavy rainfall, which may have weakened the structure. There were also unauthorized renovations being conducted at the time. How has the Municipal Corporation of Delhi responded to the building collapse in Satya Niketan? The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has initiated a crackdown on illegal constructions, announcing that properties with more than four floors will be sealed immediately. They have also started a magisterial inquiry and registered an FIR against the building owner. Why is the issue of unauthorized construction a concern in Satya Niketan? Unauthorized construction is a concern due to the area being densely populated, with properties often misused for paying guest accommodations. This can lead to safety hazards, as seen in the recent building collapse.

{{^usCountry}} The building was a load-bearing structure without a reinforced cement concrete frame, with thin brick walls measuring about 4.5 inches in thickness. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The building was a load-bearing structure without a reinforced cement concrete frame, with thin brick walls measuring about 4.5 inches in thickness. {{/usCountry}}

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The road outside the property is a commercially notified road. The ground floor was being used for shops, while the upper floors were used as paying guest (PG) accommodation. The property had been paying the applicable conversion charges annually for this use since 2007.

Property-tax records also show that the owners availed themselves of the SUNIYO scheme from 2020-21 to 2025-26.

Also Read | MCD issues notices to ruinous buildings after Satya Niketan PG building collapse

MCD officials who reached the site found, as a preliminary assessment, that no new construction was underway at the time of the collapse. However, the owner had recently undertaken some repair and renovation work.

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The exact cause of the collapse has not yet been established. Officials have, however, indicated that heavy rainfall over the preceding several days may have weakened the old structure.

Rescue operations began immediately after the collapse. As of 8:30 am on Monday, debris removal and site clearance were continuing and were expected to be completed by the end of the day.

Rescue personnel conduct a rescue operation on the second day after a 50-year-old five-storey building collapsed.

Wider crackdown on unauthorised construction

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The collapse comes amid intensified action by MCD against unauthorised construction and misuse of premises, following recent incidents in Saket and Malviya Nagar.

Between June 1 and September 3, 2026, the civic body carried out demolition at 983 properties, sealed 464 properties, issued 1,516 show-cause notices for unauthorised construction and 708 sealing show-cause notices, and issued 726 demolition orders.

MCD has also conducted a three-month survey of residential areas to identify commercial misuse of residential properties. Around 300,000 properties across 404 colonies and 168 wards have been surveyed.

The survey has identified more than 8,000 cases of commercial activity in residential areas, with the civic body initiating action against activities considered impermissible under the Master Plan for Delhi. Around 30-40 properties have already been sealed, while action against several others is at various stages.

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