Satya Pal Malik gets defamation notice from RSS leader over bribery allegation

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Ram Madhav has sent a defamation notice to former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik in response to his remarks during an interview where he alleged that Madhav attempted to influence him over a health insurance scheme deal involving a kickback of ₹300 crore. Malik claimed in an interview

Former J&K and Meghalaya governor Satya Pal Malik.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In October 2021, Malik claimed that a senior RSS functionary had offered him a bribe of ₹300 crore to clear two files related to "Ambani" when he was the J&K governor. In an interview to a YouTube channel, Malik named the RSS functionary as Madhav.

On Tuesday, Congress held a press conference where they played up the interview and asked why the CBI or ED is not knocking at the doors of Ram Madhav following Satya Pal Malik's allegations.

"Why is the CBI or ED not knocking at Ram Madhav’s doors, given that a former governor has exposed him," Khera asked.

The Congress leader said the CBI had openly questioned the former governor at its headquarters but why has Ram Madhav not been called for questioning yet.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"The ED-CBI raids or interrogates opposition leaders time and again, but why not BJP leaders? Why these double standards?" he said.

"If Malik is speaking the truth then why the CBI, ED or other agencies have not taken action against Madhav, else there should be action against Malik if his claims are untrue," he said.

Madhav told PTI that these are “totally false allegations".

"The CBI has already thoroughly investigated the matter. I will be filing defamation charges against the peddlers of these false allegations very soon,” the RSS leader said.

(With ANI, PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail