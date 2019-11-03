e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 03, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 03, 2019

Satya Pal Malik sworn-in as Goa Governor

Satya Pal Malik was appointed as the Governor of Goa by President Ram Nath Kovind on October 25 and replaced Mridula Sinha, whose tenure expired on August 31.

india Updated: Nov 03, 2019 17:58 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Panaji
Satya Pal Malik was Governor of Jammu and Kashmir when Article 370, which accorded special status to the erstwhile state was abrogated.
Satya Pal Malik was Governor of Jammu and Kashmir when Article 370, which accorded special status to the erstwhile state was abrogated.(ANI photo )
         

Former Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Satya Pal Malik was on Sunday sworn-in as Governor of Goa, by Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court Pradeep Nandrajog in a formal ceremony at Raj Bhavan near Panaji.

Malik was appointed as the Governor of Goa by President Ram Nath Kovind on October 25. He replaces Mridula Sinha, whose tenure expired on August 31.

Malik was Governor of Jammu and Kashmir when Article 370, which accorded special status to the erstwhile state was abrogated, and the state was bifurcated into two union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

A statement issued by the Goa government said, that Malik entered politics in 1965 inspired by the socialist ideology of freedom fighter late Ram Manohar Lohia. He was first elected to the Rajya Sabha, representing the Lok Dal in 1980. He was also elected to the Rajya Sabha as a Congress party leader in 1986. Malik later joined the BJP and was elected to the Lok Sabha in 2005.

tags
top news
Priyanka Gandhi’s phone hacked in WhatsApp snooping: Congress
Priyanka Gandhi’s phone hacked in WhatsApp snooping: Congress
On deadlock with Shiv Sena, Devendra Fadnavis gives an assurance
On deadlock with Shiv Sena, Devendra Fadnavis gives an assurance
37 flights diverted, schools closed in Noida after toxic smog engulfs Delhi
37 flights diverted, schools closed in Noida after toxic smog engulfs Delhi
Rohit Sharma surpasses MS Dhoni to achieve massive T20I record
Rohit Sharma surpasses MS Dhoni to achieve massive T20I record
NRC a base document for future, vital for peaceful co-existence, says CJI
NRC a base document for future, vital for peaceful co-existence, says CJI
The Congress must bid farewell to the Gandhis | Opinion
The Congress must bid farewell to the Gandhis | Opinion
How Delhi can get rid of its annual pollution mess
How Delhi can get rid of its annual pollution mess
PM Modi co-chairs India-ASEAN meet in Bangkok, highlights Act East policy
PM Modi co-chairs India-ASEAN meet in Bangkok, highlights Act East policy
trending topics
Priyanka GandhiIndia vs BangladeshRohit Sharma

don't miss

latest news

India News