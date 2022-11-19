Satyendar Jain moves court over video leak; former Tihar official says it can't be physiotherapy

Delhi minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday moved a special court seeking contempt action against the Enforcement Directorate after the leaked video of the minister getting a massage kicked up a political storm. Satyendar Jain's team said the agency leaked the video despite giving an undertaking in court. Special judge Vikas Dhulli issued a notice to the ED and the issue will be heard on November 21. Sunil Gupta, former PRO of Tihar Jail, told ANI the video makes it clear that other inmates of the prison were giving the minister a massage. In every jail, there is a physiotherapy ward where experts provide the treatment, Gupta said amid the leaked video row.

Amid the huge row, the BJP filed a police complaint against Jain and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal against the malpractices being indulged inside Tihar. Jain's lawyer, on the other hand, questioned how the BJP got the confidential footage.

"Special court issues contempt of court notice to ED on Satyendar Jain's application for leaking Tihar CCTV footage to BJP & others. The court will hear on Monday how did BJP get the confidential footage and why it was circulated ?" Satyendar Jain's lawyer Mohd Irshad tweeted.

The purported CCTV footage of September 13 heightened the clash between the AAP and the BJP which has been going on for some time ahead of the Gujarat election and the Delhi civic body election.

Bringing the election issue, AAP claimed that the BJP "illegally" released the video calling it a VIP treatment as the BJP will be losing both the MCD and the Gujarat elections. Sharing Jain's medical report, the AAP claimed that regular physiotherapy or accupressure treatment was recommended for jain by the doctor.

"Only BJP can make cruel jokes by leaking CCTV footage of an injured person's treatment... His (Satyendar Jain's) spine was damaged, it's on record," said Delhi's deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said.

Sunil Gupta, former public relation officer of Tihar Jail, said the viral video did not give the impression of any physiotherapy going on. "The video clearly showed that co-prisoners were giving a massage. A massage is differen from physiotherapy. Physiotherapy is given in special wards. In every jail, there is a physiotherapy centre where experts give the massage. Massage inside the cell is not permissible under jail rules," Gupta told ANI.

