‘Save them anyhow’: Kejriwal urges Centre after Qatar's death sentence to 8 Indians

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday raised concern over eight Indians who have been sentenced to death in Qatar in an alleged espionage case, and asked the Centre to do everything in its power to save them.

Delhi Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal made the comment in connection with the recent death sentence by a court in Qatar to eight former personnel of Indian Navy who were taken into custody in August 2022. The government had been putting all its efforts at securing their release. All ex-Navy personnel were employees of Doha-based Dahra Global. The company offers ‘complete support solutions’ to the security, aerospace and defence sectors.

India has expressed its shock after the verdict and the Union ministry of external affairs said it is attaching ‘high importance’ to the case and looking all legal options. “We are deeply shocked by the verdict of death penalty and are awaiting the detailed judgment. We are in touch with the family members and the legal team, and we are exploring all legal options,” it said.

The Delhi CM said it is a matter of concern for India that its nationals are facing death penalty in Qatar.

The verdict has proved to test India's ties with one of the powerful Gulf states and New Delhi's approach to build friendly relations.

Qatar has played significant roles in mediating amid geopolitical disruptions, ranging from hosting the Taliban's global mission in Doha to acting as the key negotiator in securing release of hostages from Gaza amid Israel-Hamas war. New Delhi's role in revoking the verdict and bringing the Indians back safely will prove its range in the diplomatic yardstick with Qatari establishment.

