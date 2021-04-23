Saw hills...and even guns: Outgoing CJI Bobde recalls virtual court experience

Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde, sitting for the last time on a bench in the Supreme Court before he demits office on Saturday, recalled his virtual court experience of a tour of the lawyers’ chambers while he heard arguments through video-conferencing for most part of his 14-month tenure.

“There are many disadvantages of hearings through video-conferencing but that was the need of the hour. But hearing you (lawyers) in virtual mode has made me feel like taking a tour of your chambers without physically visiting them. I can recognise the statue behind the attorney general, the jaguar chair of Mr Vikas Singh, Lord Ganesha idol from the solicitor general’s office which is not on his desk today,” quipped justice Bobde.

He added that as lawyers appeared before his court, he could see the hills behind a few; painting and sculptures behind some others and even guns and pistols in the background of some advocates.

“It (video-conferencing) has its own advantage. I’m happy we all have been in it together and we will come out of it together too,” said the outgoing CJI, who shared the bench with CJI-designate NV Ramana and justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian.

The Supreme Court began hearing of cases through video-conferencing in March 2020 after the imposition of lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19, and it continues till today.

Attorney general KK Venugopal, solicitor general Tushar Mehta, president of the Supreme Court Bar Association Vikas Singh and president of the Supreme Court Advocates on Record Association Shivaji M Jadhav were present during the proceedings to bid adieu to justice Bobde.

Justice Bobde said he had “mixed feelings” sitting for the last time on what is a called a ceremonial bench and he was not able to say much because he perhaps had to a lot to say.

“All I can say is that I leave this court with happiness, with goodwill, with very fond memories of wonderful arguments, excellent presentation, good behaviour and a great commitment to the cause of justice not only from my learned colleagues but also from the bar and everyone associated,” he expressed.

The outgoing CJI ended his address by saying: “I did my best. I don’t know how it came across but I am happy about what I could do. I hand over the baton to justice Ramana who, I am certain, will very ably lead the court.”