SBI allocates 71 crore for fight against Covid-19

The State Bank of India (SBI) has allocated ₹71 crore to help combat the second wave of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the country. The bank has also dedicated ₹30 crore to set up 1,000-bed makeshift hospitals, 250 bed ICU facilities and 1,000-bed isolation facilities in some of the worst-hit states, news agency ANI quoted SBI as saying on Monday.

"We are committed to contribute funds, resources and reach out to the citizens of India and also join in the government's efforts in fighting the virus. I urge everyone to offer their support in any form to the people in need and contribute towards making the country Covid-19 free," SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara said, ANI reported.

The largest lender in the country is undertaking such support measures as part of its CSR initiative. The ministry of corporate affairs last month permitted the treatment of makeshift hospitals and temporary Covid care facilities as Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activity.

The second wave of Covid-19 has tremendously impacted India and its infrastructure as patients and hospitals suffer from a shortage of essential medical supplies.

More than 368,000 fresh infections reported on Monday in the last 24 hours took the tally closer to the 20-million mark. The active caseload in the country reached over 3.4 million, as per the Union health ministry data.

SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara in an interview with PTI had said that the bank is also collaborating with hospitals and NGOs to provide oxygen concentrators for the patients.

For its employees, the lender has collaborated with hospitals across the country to facilitate the treatment of those who have been infected on a priority basis. The bank has also decided to bear the cost of vaccination of its employees and their dependent family members, Khara added.

Last year, the public lender had contributed 0.25 per cent of its annual profit to Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund and donated ₹11 crore to support the vaccination drive.

(With agency inputs)

