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SBI staff threaten nationwide strike from May 25 over recruitment, outsourcing issues

If the strike materialises, it will affect SBI's banking operations for five days nationwide, as the fourth Saturday and Sunday fall before the strike date.

Published on: May 21, 2026 10:36 pm IST
PTI |
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SBI staff under the aegis of the All India State Bank of India Staff Federation (AISBISF) have threatened to go on a two-day nationwide strike beginning May 25 to press for various demands, including the recruitment of adequate employees.

Banking operations may be affected due to proposed SBI strike(PTI)

If the strike materialises, it will affect SBI's banking operations for five days nationwide, as the fourth Saturday and Sunday fall before the strike date.

Besides, there will be a holiday in many States on account of Eid al-Adha on May 27, a day after strike ends.

Demands also include the recruitment of messengers, the recruitment of Armed Guards, and a change of Pension Fund Manager option to NPS Employees, AISBISF said in a statement.

Also Read: Noida workers’ protest: Two FIRs lodged over online posts

The union also demanded that the bank stop outsourcing permanent jobs, as it creates a direct risk of data leaks, misuse, fraud, and identity theft, endangering customer trust and exposing the Bank to severe reputational and legal consequences.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / SBI staff threaten nationwide strike from May 25 over recruitment, outsourcing issues
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