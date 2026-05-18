Noida workers’ protest: Two FIRs lodged over online posts

Noida: Two fresh first information reports (FIRs) have been registered against unknown social media accounts in connection with the Noida workers’ protests last month, Noida police officials said on Sunday. According to the first FIR, seen by HT, the platforms were being used to “spread threatening, false, and offensive posts, articles, and messages related to police action. (HT Archive)

Both FIRs were registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 351(1)(b) (criminal intimidation), and 66C (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by personation) of the Information Technology (IT) Act. They were filed by a police sub-inspector (SI), Media Cell of Gautam Budh Nagar, who monitors social media platforms.

According to the first FIR, seen by HT, the platforms were being used to “spread threatening, false, and offensive posts, articles, and messages related to police action. These posts depict police action as illegal, oppressive, and exploitative, attempting to create distrust in the minds of the public toward the police and administration.”

“These posts and writings were intended to influence public perception, incite, and promote violence and unrest, adversely affecting public order,” it added.

The second FIR, seen by HT, pertains to a “viral video post containing edited police footage linked to recent labour protests. The video appeared intended to incite workers, disrupt industrial peace and public order, create resentment against the state government, and tarnish the image of the police.”

In total now, over 15 FIRs have been registered in connection with the workers’ protest.

The April protests had erupted across industrial clusters in Noida’s Phase-2 and adjoining areas, with thousands of factory workers demanding higher wages, parity with neighbouring states, overtime compensation and better working conditions.

The agitation escalated into violence after clashes with police, with incidents of stone-pelting, arson, vandalism and road blockades reported across parts of the industrial hub. Police used tear gas and force to disperse protesters, while several arrests were made in the aftermath.