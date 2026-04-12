Kochi, The SBI Youth for India Fellowship, a flagship initiative of SBI Foundation, convened its annual Conclave 2026 here, bringing together over 150 young changemakers from across the country.

SBI Youth for India Conclave brings together 150 changemakers from across country

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The conclave, held on Saturday, served as a platform for knowledge exchange, collaboration and showcasing grassroots interventions driving rural transformation.

It was attended by SBI Foundation Managing Director Swapan Dhar, President and COO Jagannath Sahoo, and Programme Head Gyan Prakash, among other dignitaries, who shared insights on youth-led social innovation and rural development.

The 2026 edition marked 15 years of the fellowship's impact in rural India, according to a SBI statement.

Over the years, the programme has enabled young professionals to work with communities and partner NGOs in areas such as education, healthcare, environmental sustainability and rural livelihoods, it said.

The Kochi conclave highlighted the expanding presence of the initiative in southern India, with a focus on alumni-led projects from Kerala and other regions.

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{{^usCountry}} More than 170 participants representing diverse sectors and geographies attended the event, the statement detailed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} More than 170 participants representing diverse sectors and geographies attended the event, the statement detailed. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The programme featured panel discussions on scaling rural innovation, strengthening partnerships with civil society organisations , and interactive sessions aimed at fostering collaboration among social enterprises and stakeholders. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The programme featured panel discussions on scaling rural innovation, strengthening partnerships with civil society organisations , and interactive sessions aimed at fostering collaboration among social enterprises and stakeholders. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Speaking on the occasion, Dhar said the fellowship had enabled over 700 youth to contribute to community-led interventions, positively impacting more than 2 lakh lives across rural India. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking on the occasion, Dhar said the fellowship had enabled over 700 youth to contribute to community-led interventions, positively impacting more than 2 lakh lives across rural India. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He said the conclave reflected the scale and depth of collective efforts while reaffirming SBI Foundation's commitment to empowering changemakers and strengthening the development ecosystem. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said the conclave reflected the scale and depth of collective efforts while reaffirming SBI Foundation's commitment to empowering changemakers and strengthening the development ecosystem. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sahoo said the conclave provided an opportunity for practitioners, policymakers and changemakers to exchange ideas and build on the momentum created over the years, while also setting the direction for future initiatives. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sahoo said the conclave provided an opportunity for practitioners, policymakers and changemakers to exchange ideas and build on the momentum created over the years, while also setting the direction for future initiatives. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, applications for the 14th batch of the Youth for India Fellowship are open till April 30.

Eligible applicants include graduates and young working professionals aged between 21 and 32 years, including Indian citizens, OCI holders, NRIs, and citizens of Bhutan and Nepal, who are interested in working with rural communities and partner organisations to drive social change.

Over the past 15 years, the fellowship has built a network of socially conscious leaders, many of whom continue to contribute through social enterprises, policy engagement and community-led initiatives, the organisers said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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