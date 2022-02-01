SC agrees to hear contempt plea on Friday Namaz disruptions in Gurugram

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to expedited hearing on a contempt plea filed by former Rajya Sabha MP Mohammad Adeeb, demanding action against Haryana government officials over Friday namaz disruptions by right-wing groups in Gurugram.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A bench, led by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, took note of the submissions of advocate Indira Jaising, who said state government officials have not been following the 2018 apex court judgment on stopping hate crimes.

“This is not based only on newspaper reports. We have ourselves filed complaints. We are not asking for any enforcement of FIR (first information report). This court has laid down preventive measures and they are not being followed at all,” Jaising, appearing for Adeeb, told the bench, which included justices AS Bopanna and Hima Kohli.

“I will look into it and post before the appropriate bench immediately,” the chief justice said.

Adeeb’s petition claimed that in recent months, there has been a constant rise in incidents around Friday prayers offered by Muslims. These incidents, the plea said, took place at the behest of certain “identifiable hooligans, who portray themselves falsely in the name of religion and seek to create an atmosphere of hatred and prejudice against one community across the city.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Adeeb’s contempt plea seeks action against Haryana’s chief secretary, Indian Administrative Service officer Sanjeev Kaushal, and the director general of police, Indian Police Service officer PK Agrawal, for not complying with the Supreme Court’s 2018 judgment in which a string of directives was issued to all state governments to prevent hate crimes through strict measures.

One guideline said states shall designate a police officer not below the rank of superintendent as the nodal officer in each district. These officers will set up a task force to be assisted by a deputy superintendent of police to take measures to prevent mob violence and lynching.

Right-wing groups have been opposing Friday prayers at open spots, which had earlier been demarcated by the administration. As the disruptions grew increasingly charged, Haryana chief minister ML Khattar on December 11 suspended namaz in public places, including six open spaces agreed upon by Hindu and Muslim groups for which the Gurugram administration had previously given its nod.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a statement issued by the chief minister’s office, Khattar said namaz should not be allowed in open spaces. He, however, promised to find an “amicable” solution to provide space to Muslims where they can peacefully offer prayers.

Earlier this month, an FIR was lodged against Adeeb and some others in Gurugram on a complaint filed by local Hindu activists accusing them of “disrupting communal harmony and trying to grab land.”