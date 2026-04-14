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SC agrees to hear plea to implement disability-sensitive guidelines for welfare insurance schemes

SC agrees to hear plea to implement disability-sensitive guidelines for welfare insurance schemes

Published on: Apr 14, 2026 11:18 am IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Supreme Court has sought responses from the Centre and the Life Insurance Corporation of India on a plea seeking a direction to the LIC to frame and implement disability-sensitive guidelines for welfare insurance schemes.

SC agrees to hear plea to implement disability-sensitive guidelines for welfare insurance schemes

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta agreed to hear the plea which sought a direction to the Centre to exercise policy oversight to ensure that welfare insurance schemes for persons with disabilities are implemented in conformity with the guarantees under Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution.

While Article 14 deals with equality before law, Article 21 pertains to protection of life and personal liberty.

"Issue notice, returnable within four weeks," the bench said in its April 13 order.

The petition has sought a direction to the LIC to frame and implement disability-sensitive guidelines for welfare insurance schemes, including 'Jeevan Aadhar' policy.

The LIC's 'Jeevan Aadhar' policy may be offered to an individual who has a handicapped dependant satisfying conditions as specified in Section 80DDA of the Income Tax Act, 1961. It provides life insurance cover throughout lifetime of the purchaser.

 
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Home / India News / SC agrees to hear plea to implement disability-sensitive guidelines for welfare insurance schemes
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