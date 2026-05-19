New Delhi, The Supreme Court for the first time on Tuesday allowed euthanasia for rabid, incurably ill, or demonstrably dangerous stray dogs to curb the threat to human life

SC allows euthanasia for rabid, incurably ill stray dogs

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A bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and NV Anjaria issued a slew of directions to deal with the rising population of stray dogs in the country.

The bench emphatically stated that preventing the euthanasia of stray dogs is the most important direction it is issuing to authorities and officials of civic bodies.

It said the civic authorities may resort to euthanasia in areas where the stray dog population has reached alarming proportions and where frequent dog bites or aggressive attacks pose a continuing threat to public safety.

The action, as well as other legal measures, may be taken after an assessment by veterinary experts and in strict accordance with the provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960, the Animal Birth Control Rules 2023 and other applicable statutory protocols, the bench said.

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{{^usCountry}} The top court passed the order in a suo motu case, initiated on July 28 last year, over a media report on stray dog bites leading to rabies, particularly among children, in the national capital. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The top court passed the order in a suo motu case, initiated on July 28 last year, over a media report on stray dog bites leading to rabies, particularly among children, in the national capital. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} On Tuesday, it dismissed pleas seeking a recall of its earlier order on the relocation and sterilisation of stray canines, as it observed that the right to live with dignity encompasses the right to move freely without the threat of harm from dog bite attacks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Tuesday, it dismissed pleas seeking a recall of its earlier order on the relocation and sterilisation of stray canines, as it observed that the right to live with dignity encompasses the right to move freely without the threat of harm from dog bite attacks. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} It directed the states and Union Territories to ensure the implementation of its earlier direction not to return dogs picked up from public places to the same spot after vaccination/sterilisation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It directed the states and Union Territories to ensure the implementation of its earlier direction not to return dogs picked up from public places to the same spot after vaccination/sterilisation. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} It also directed the states and UTs to take steps to enhance the Animal Birth Control framework. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It also directed the states and UTs to take steps to enhance the Animal Birth Control framework. {{/usCountry}}

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"Ensure establishment of at least one fully functional ABC centre in each district duly equipped with requisite infrastructure and trained personnel, surgical facilities and supporting logistics," the bench said.

"The court cannot remain oblivious to harsh ground realities where children, international travellers and old age people have fallen victim to dog bite incidents," it added.

On November 7 last year, the court took note of the "alarming rise" in dog-bite incidents in areas such as educational institutions, hospitals and railway stations and directed that stray dogs be relocated to designated shelters after sterilisation and vaccination.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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