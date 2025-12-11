SC appreciates woman's ‘rare, kind’ gesture of not seeking alimony in divorce

The Supreme Court on Thursday heard a divorce settlement case and commended the woman for not seeking alimony and for returning her mother-in-law's gold bangles, which were gifted to her at the time of marriage. Calling this a “rare settlement,” Justice Pardiwala remarked that it is a kind gesture “which is rare to be seen nowadays.” (HT Photo/Representational Image)

A bench of Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice KV Viswanathan heard the matter and termed it as a "rare settlement", LiveLaw reported.

The counsel, for the woman, reportedly had already submitted that she does not seek alimony or any other monetary compensation. The court was then informed that only the bangles gifted by her mother-in-law are left to be returned.

The bench assumed that the wife had asked for the streedhan to be returned, but the counsel quickly clarified that it is the woman who is returning the bangles as she received them at the time of marriage.

Also read: Marriage reduced to ‘commercial transaction’: Supreme Court flags dowry deaths | India News

Calling this a “rare settlement,” Justice Pardiwala remarked that it is a kind gesture “which is rare to be seen nowadays.”

In its order, the court said that it is a rare settlement where nothing has been demanded; in contrast, the wife is returning the gold bangles, which belong to her mother-in-law.

Also read: Live-in partners can be tried for cruelty under 498A: Karnataka high court | India News

The wife joined the proceedings via video conference and was told by Justice Pardiwala that the court appreciates her gesture. “We have observed that this is one of the rare cases where there is no exchange of anything. We appreciate. Forget the past and live a happy life,” Justice was quoted as saying.

In the final order, the court dissolved the marriage between both parties under Article 142, and ordered that any other proceedings between the parties will stand quashed after the order.