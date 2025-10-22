Plea seeks nationwide ban on online gambling, SC taps Centre: What PIL demands from govt, Apple, Google

The Supreme Court asked for the Centre's assistance during the hearing on a plea regarding a nationwide ban on online gambling and betting platforms which are allegedly operating under the guise of social and e-sports games. The PIL urges the apex court to direct the government to ensure a clampdown on the proliferation of online betting and gambling applications. (Representational photo)

“We request VC Bharathi to look into the petition and assist us on the next date of hearing. List after two weeks,” a bench of justices JB Pardiwala and KV Viswanathan said in an order passed on Friday, according to PTI news agency.

The bench further directed the counsel appearing for the petitioner to serve a copy of the PIL to the counsel for the central government.

The plea was filed by the think tank Centre for Accountability and Systemic Change (CASC). It names six respondents, which includes four union ministries and two leading app store operators, Apple Inc. and Google India Pvt Ltd.

Apart from the prohibition of online gambling and betting platforms, it also seeks directions to the RBI, NPCI, and UPI platforms to block any monetary transaction which involves unregistered gaming applications, PTI reported.

What does the PIL say? The plea has also sought tax recovery by the ED, CBI and Interpol and investigation against offshore companies, which allegedly owe over ₹2 lakh crore in unpaid taxes.

While urging the apex court to direct the government to ensure a clampdown on the proliferation of online betting and gambling applications, the plea says these are inflicting widespread social and economic harm across the country, according to the PTI report.

Also Read | 5 big takeaways from draft online gaming law: penalties, jail and authority powers

The plea says that betting and gambling are regarded as unlawful activities in majority of Indian states.

“Several cases are contested in high courts wherein affidavits were filed by the government and gaming platforms. Upon analysing the same, it is reported that more than 65 crore persons are playing such games, creating an annual business of more than ₹1.8 lakh crores for these platforms in India,” the PIL claims.

It also seeks directions to Union ministries of Electronics and Information Technology, Information and Broadcasting, Finance and Youth Affairs and Sports for a harmonious interpretation of provisions of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025.

The PIL claims that around half of the Indian population is playing online games, adding that these are “adversely impacting society, economy and national security.”

“The devastating impact of online betting and gambling are endorsed in the objectives of the newly passed Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025. As per the IT Minister's speech in Parliament, the Bill was introduced to ensure the welfare of society and to prevent the serious evil that is creeping into society,” PTI quoted the PIL as saying.

The PIL also seeks directions for the protection of the data of minors which has been collected by the online gaming companies. It alleged that top cricketers and film stars were endorsing such unlawful games which lead to cyber frauds, addiction, mental health disorders and suicides.