...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

SC asks MeitY to examine PIL seeking recovery or destruction of stolen personal data of citizens

SC asks MeitY to examine PIL seeking recovery or destruction of stolen personal data of citizens

Published on: May 19, 2026 01:05 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

New Delhi, The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to consider a PIL as a representation seeking a robust mechanism to recover or destroy the personal data of Indians allegedly stolen and stored on foreign servers.

SC asks MeitY to examine PIL seeking recovery or destruction of stolen personal data of citizens

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi was hearing a PIL filed by Nitish Kumar, a cyber security consultant.

While refusing to entertain the PIL on grounds that it pertained to information technology and hardly anything to do with legal aspects, the CJI asked the petitioner to approach the government with his grievances.

The plea sought the court's intervention to operationalise the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, and to mitigate the rise of "digital arrests" and extortion linked to data breaches.

While acknowledging the gravity of the concerns raised, the CJI-led bench observed that the issues were "highly technical" and required administrative and technological expertise rather than judicial intervention at this stage.

The plea sought a direction to the Centre to recover or destroy stolen personal data from foreign jurisdictions.

It also sought immediate operationalisation of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 and constitution of a Special Investigation Team to monitor data theft investigation.

Disposing the plea, the bench granted the petitioner liberty to submit the petition as a supplementary representation to MeitY.

"The petitioner is said to have brought the matter to the notice of the Union through representations as to how a comprehensive mechanism can be operationalised for the future protection of data and for destruction of such data which has been stolen to prevent misuse," it said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
supreme court new delhi
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / SC asks MeitY to examine PIL seeking recovery or destruction of stolen personal data of citizens
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.