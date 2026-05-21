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SC bats for victim-centric approach, refuses to entertain plea for consolidation of FIRs

SC bats for victim-centric approach, refuses to entertain plea for consolidation of FIRs

Published on: May 21, 2026 12:38 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Observing that a victim-centric approach is needed, the Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain a plea seeking a direction to club 53 FIRs pending in seven states in relation to alleged duping of 49 crore from investors.

SC bats for victim-centric approach, refuses to entertain plea for consolidation of FIRs

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi did not agree to the submissions of senior advocate Aman Lekhi, appearing for the accused Upendra Nath Mishra and Kali Prasad Mishra.

This led to withdrawal of the plea.

Several criminal cases are pending against the accused in Odisha, Chhatisgarh, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa and Andhra Pradesh.

Referring to previous apex court judgments which ordered consolidation of FIRs in big fraud cases, the bench said instead of a victim-centric judicial approach, pro-accused judgments were being passed in the name of consolidation of FIR and speedy trial.

"What will happen to the rights of the victims of such crimes," the CJI asked, while refusing to order consolidation of the FIRs.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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