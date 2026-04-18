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SC cautions HCs against growing tendency to publicly criticise subordinate judicial officers

SC cautions HCs against growing tendency to publicly criticise subordinate judicial officers

Updated on: Apr 18, 2026 02:21 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Supreme Court has cautioned the high courts against the growing tendency to publicly criticise subordinate judicial officers, observing that "the high court is expected to act as the guardian of officers in the district judiciary".

SC cautions HCs against growing tendency to publicly criticise subordinate judicial officers

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta made the observation while setting aside a Calcutta High Court order cancelling an accused's bail in a tenancy-related criminal case.

The top court said the dispute was largely civil in nature and that the high court was not justified in unsettling a bail order after nearly eight years on technical grounds.

"It has become a recent trend to castigate judicial officers and record adverse remarks/strictures against them in judicial orders passed by the high court in the exercise of supervisory, appellate or revisional jurisdiction.

"The high court, being a court of record in the state, is expected to act as the guardian of the officers in the district judiciary," the bench said.

"The observations of the hon'ble judge/bench on the merits or quality of the order or the proceedings of the presiding officer of the trial court can be noted in a remark slip, which, in turn, would be placed before the administrative judge or the chief justice of the high court, as the case may be, for necessary follow-up action," the bench said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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