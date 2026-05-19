New Delhi, The Supreme Court on Tuesday closed four separate suo motu cases initiated during the Covid pandemic, including those related to treatment of patients and dignified handling of bodies in hospitals.

SC closes suo motu cases initiated to deal with people's problems during Covid

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A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi observed that things at the time of the pandemic were different and the apex court had taken cognisance of the issues and passed a slew of directions to assuage the concerns of the citizens.

The bench was dealing with four separate suo motu petitions on issues relating to closure of mid-meal scheme, guidelines for court functioning through video conferencing during the pandemic, proper treatment of Covid-19 patients and dignified handling of bodies in the hospitals and distribution of essential supplies and services during the pandemic.

Senior advocate Sanjay Hegde, appearing in one of the matters, said that issues that arose for consideration of the top court at that time no longer survives.

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{{^usCountry}} The bench said various issues, including those relating to distribution of essential supplies and services during the pandemic, arose before the court at that time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The bench said various issues, including those relating to distribution of essential supplies and services during the pandemic, arose before the court at that time. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} It said those issues were effectively dealt with by the court which passed a series of orders and directions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It said those issues were effectively dealt with by the court which passed a series of orders and directions. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} While disposing of these petitions, the bench said those issues have now become infructuous. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While disposing of these petitions, the bench said those issues have now become infructuous. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Dealing with the suo motu case relating to distribution of essential supplies and services during the pandemic, the bench noted that several other separate petitions were also filed by various individuals raising grievances. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dealing with the suo motu case relating to distribution of essential supplies and services during the pandemic, the bench noted that several other separate petitions were also filed by various individuals raising grievances. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} It said those petitioners may raise their grievances, if any, before the appropriate forum. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It said those petitioners may raise their grievances, if any, before the appropriate forum. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The bench said that a separate petition, which raised the issue of a fire incident that happened in Gujarat and resulted in death of some Covid patients at a hospital, would be heard in August. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The bench said that a separate petition, which raised the issue of a fire incident that happened in Gujarat and resulted in death of some Covid patients at a hospital, would be heard in August. {{/usCountry}}

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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