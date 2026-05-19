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SC closes suo motu cases initiated to deal with people's problems during Covid

SC closes suo motu cases initiated to deal with people's problems during Covid

Published on: May 19, 2026 05:53 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Supreme Court on Tuesday closed four separate suo motu cases initiated during the Covid pandemic, including those related to treatment of patients and dignified handling of bodies in hospitals.

SC closes suo motu cases initiated to deal with people's problems during Covid

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi observed that things at the time of the pandemic were different and the apex court had taken cognisance of the issues and passed a slew of directions to assuage the concerns of the citizens.

The bench was dealing with four separate suo motu petitions on issues relating to closure of mid-meal scheme, guidelines for court functioning through video conferencing during the pandemic, proper treatment of Covid-19 patients and dignified handling of bodies in the hospitals and distribution of essential supplies and services during the pandemic.

Senior advocate Sanjay Hegde, appearing in one of the matters, said that issues that arose for consideration of the top court at that time no longer survives.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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