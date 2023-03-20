SC clubs all FIRs against Pawan Khera to Lucknow, extends interim bail till April 10

The Supreme Court on Monday clubbed and transferred the three FIRs against Congress leader Pawan Khera to Lucknow in connection with his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month. The top court also extended his interim bail till April 10, asking Khera to obtain regular bail from the Lucknow court by then; also records his unconditional apology.On February 23, Khera was arrested by the Assam Police in a controversial fashion after being de-boarded from an IndiGo flight to Raipur by the Delhi Police and detained. He was detained till the Assam Police arrived to arrest him in connection with his alleged derogatory remarks against the prime minister.Khera was heading to Raipur to attend the Congress plenary session. Shortly before the plane was scheduled to depart, the Congress leader was asked to de-board, being told that there was a ‘problem’ with the airline tag on his luggage. The leader said he had no check-in bags.

Congress leader Pawan Khera (File Photo)

After exiting the plane, Khera was told he could not leave because a DCP-rank officer of Delhi Police was about to arrest him. During a presser on Adani issue on February 17, Khera had referred to PM Modi as ‘Narendra Gautamdas Modi’. Later, he appeared to have corrected himself immediately. The press briefing was held to flag the Congress' demands for a JPC probe into allegations against the Adani Group by a report by US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research.

