Tue, Sept 16, 2025
SC collegium clears appointments, elevations of judges in five high courts

PTI |
Published on: Sept 16, 2025 03:06 pm IST

The three-member collegium, also comprising Justices Surya Kant and Vikram Nath, passed five separate resolutions in a meeting held on Monday.

The Supreme Court Collegium, headed by Chief Justice BR Gavai, has cleared fresh appointments and confirmations in five high courts, giving its nod to the elevation of both advocates and judicial officers.

The Supreme Court of India. (File Photo)
The three-member collegium, also comprising Justices Surya Kant and Vikram Nath, passed five separate resolutions in a meeting held on Monday, recommending the appointments and confirmations.

In the Himachal Pradesh High Court, the collegium approved the elevation of two senior advocates -- Jiya Lal Bhardwaj and Romesh Verma -- as judges.

For the Karnataka High Court, three judicial officers were cleared for elevation. They are Geetha Kadaba Bharatharaja Setty, Muralidhara Pai Borkatte, and Tyagaraja Narayan Inavally.

The collegium also confirmed Justice Kurubarahalli Venkataramareddy Aravind, currently serving as an additional judge, as a permanent judge of the court.

In the Tripura High Court, the collegium approved the confirmation of Justice Biswajit Palit, who has been functioning as an additional judge, as a permanent judge.

The Madras High Court also saw confirmations, with the collegium recommending that Justice N Senthilkumar and Justice G Arul Murugan, both serving as additional judges, be made permanent judges of the court.

