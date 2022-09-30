Home / India News / SC Collegium recommends elevation of 3 judges as chief justices

SC Collegium recommends elevation of 3 judges as chief justices

Published on Sep 30, 2022 12:21 PM IST

The Collegium comprises Chief Justice of India UU Lalit and justices Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud and Sanjay Kishan Kaul

The Supreme Court. (ANI)
ByAbraham Thomas

The Supreme Court Collegium on Wednesday recommended the elevation of three high court judges as chief justices and transferred two chief justices and three judges.

Justice S Muralidhar, the chief justice of Orissa high court, has been shifted to the Madras high court. Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh high court chief justice Pankaj Mithal has been transferred to Rajasthan high court.

The Collegium, comprising Chief Justice of India UU Lalit and justices Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud and Sanjay Kishan Kaul, recommended the elevation of Jaswant Singh as the Orissa high court chief justice and Ali Mohammad Magrey as that of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh high court.

The Collegium also recommended the elevation of Prasanna B Varale, a Bombay high court judge, as the Karnataka high court chief justice.

In a statement, the Supreme Court said Sanjaya Kumar Mishra will be transferred from Uttarakhand to Jharkhand high court. Justice K Vinod Chandran has been shifted from Kerala to Bombay high court. Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh has been moved to Tripura from Jharkhand high court.

