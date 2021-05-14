Home / India News / SC commission begins two-day Bengal visit to probe violence
india news

SC commission begins two-day Bengal visit to probe violence

Though the West Bengal government had earlier asked the NCSC to cancel the visit in view of the pandemic restrictions, the panel chose to go ahead with its inquiry into the cases of violence.
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON MAY 14, 2021 10:02 AM IST
NCSC chief Vijay Sampla. (HT archive)

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has directed the West Bengal police to take “stern action” on the perpetrators of violence against members of the community after assembly elections results were announced on May 2.

The commission, headed by Vijay Sampla, is in West Bengal for a two-day visit to carry out spot visits in the East Burdhwan and 24 Paraganas districts where it received complaints of atrocities against Dalits.

Though the West Bengal government had earlier asked the NCSC to cancel the visit in view of the pandemic restrictions, the panel chose to go ahead with its inquiry into the cases of violence.

“We spoke to affected families in Nabagram village in East Bardhaman district. Many people were initially scared of recording their complaints. In many areas, people have fled their homes in fear,” Sampla said.

The commission went to the house of a complainant, Ashish Khetrapal, in Nabagram and found it locked. They were later informed that Khetrapal was injured and was being treated in a nursing home. His statement was recorded wherein he gave details of the attack that left two members of his family dead.

Also Read | National Commission seeks report on quota in promotion to judicial officers in Punjab

The commission later met some of the affected people at the rest house in Kolkata.

“There, more than 25 complainants were heard in the presence of the district commissioner and SSP who were directed to take stern actions as per the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act,” Sampla said.

Complainants told the commission that in Milikpara village of East Bardhaman, 12 shops belonging to Schedule Castes were singled out, and vandalised. They also alleged that they did not receive help from the police.

Sampla has directed the district commissioner to compensate and rehabilitate the victims as per the SC/ST act.

On May 14, the commission will be visiting Sarisa village under South 24 Parganas, where it will listen to the first-hand account of victims.

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has directed the West Bengal police to take “stern action” on the perpetrators of violence against members of the community after assembly elections results were announced on May 2.

The commission, headed by Vijay Sampla, is in West Bengal for a two-day visit to carry out spot visits in the East Burdhwan and 24 Paraganas districts where it received complaints of atrocities against Dalits.

Though the West Bengal government had earlier asked the NCSC to cancel the visit in view of the pandemic restrictions, the panel chose to go ahead with its inquiry into the cases of violence.

“We spoke to affected families in Nabagram village in East Bardhaman district. Many people were initially scared of recording their complaints. In many areas, people have fled their homes in fear,” Sampla said.

The commission went to the house of a complainant, Ashish Khetrapal, in Nabagram and found it locked. They were later informed that Khetrapal was injured and was being treated in a nursing home. His statement was recorded wherein he gave details of the attack that left two members of his family dead.

Also Read | National Commission seeks report on quota in promotion to judicial officers in Punjab

The commission later met some of the affected people at the rest house in Kolkata.

“There, more than 25 complainants were heard in the presence of the district commissioner and SSP who were directed to take stern actions as per the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act,” Sampla said.

Complainants told the commission that in Milikpara village of East Bardhaman, 12 shops belonging to Schedule Castes were singled out, and vandalised. They also alleged that they did not receive help from the police.

Sampla has directed the district commissioner to compensate and rehabilitate the victims as per the SC/ST act.

On May 14, the commission will be visiting Sarisa village under South 24 Parganas, where it will listen to the first-hand account of victims.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Video of dog and deer’s unique friendship is winning hearts. Watch

Patient doggo waits eagerly for human to throw ball. Clip is a giggle-fest

Nasa’s post about 4.5-billion-year-old asteroid may leave you intrigued

Butter chicken cake leaves netizens impressed. Seen it yet?
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP