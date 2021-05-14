SC commission begins two-day Bengal visit to probe violence

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has directed the West Bengal police to take “stern action” on the perpetrators of violence against members of the community after assembly elections results were announced on May 2.

The commission, headed by Vijay Sampla, is in West Bengal for a two-day visit to carry out spot visits in the East Burdhwan and 24 Paraganas districts where it received complaints of atrocities against Dalits.

Though the West Bengal government had earlier asked the NCSC to cancel the visit in view of the pandemic restrictions, the panel chose to go ahead with its inquiry into the cases of violence.

“We spoke to affected families in Nabagram village in East Bardhaman district. Many people were initially scared of recording their complaints. In many areas, people have fled their homes in fear,” Sampla said.

The commission went to the house of a complainant, Ashish Khetrapal, in Nabagram and found it locked. They were later informed that Khetrapal was injured and was being treated in a nursing home. His statement was recorded wherein he gave details of the attack that left two members of his family dead.

The commission later met some of the affected people at the rest house in Kolkata.

“There, more than 25 complainants were heard in the presence of the district commissioner and SSP who were directed to take stern actions as per the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act,” Sampla said.

Complainants told the commission that in Milikpara village of East Bardhaman, 12 shops belonging to Schedule Castes were singled out, and vandalised. They also alleged that they did not receive help from the police.

Sampla has directed the district commissioner to compensate and rehabilitate the victims as per the SC/ST act.

On May 14, the commission will be visiting Sarisa village under South 24 Parganas, where it will listen to the first-hand account of victims.