New Delhi, The Supreme Court on Monday refused to grant an urgent hearing on a plea seeking a probe into allegations regarding fake advocates and activities associated with the Cockroach Janta Party , a satirical digital outfit that recently took social media by storm.

SC declines urgent hearing on plea seeking probe into Cockroach Janta Party

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A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi asked advocate N K Goswami, appearing for the petitioner, not to take the issue "so sentimentally."

Goswami submitted that despite the CJI's clarification, a distorted and malicious narrative was continuing.

"Don't take it so sentimentally," the CJI said.

Another advocate submitted that they were seeking a CBI probe into the issue of fake law degrees and said courtroom exchanges cannot be used for commercial purposes.

The CJI replied, "There is no such grave urgency. We will see."

The petition has also sought action against those involved in the alleged commercial exploitation of oral observations made during court proceedings. It sought an investigation into alleged fake advocates practising law using fraudulent degrees.

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{{^usCountry}} Expressing concern over the misuse of judicial proceedings, the plea claimed that remarks and observations made during the court proceedings were being used for publicity campaigns. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Expressing concern over the misuse of judicial proceedings, the plea claimed that remarks and observations made during the court proceedings were being used for publicity campaigns. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The CJP surfaced recently amid a controversy over remarks attributed to CJI Surya Kant on "cockroaches" and "parasites" during a court hearing on May 15 on a plea concerning senior designation for a lawyer. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CJP surfaced recently amid a controversy over remarks attributed to CJI Surya Kant on "cockroaches" and "parasites" during a court hearing on May 15 on a plea concerning senior designation for a lawyer. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} On May 16, the CJI issued a strongly worded clarification of his remarks, saying he was "pained" by media reports suggesting he had criticised the youth. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On May 16, the CJI issued a strongly worded clarification of his remarks, saying he was "pained" by media reports suggesting he had criticised the youth. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He had emphasised that his remarks were specifically directed at individuals entering the legal profession through "fake and bogus degrees" and were "misquoted by a section of the media". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He had emphasised that his remarks were specifically directed at individuals entering the legal profession through "fake and bogus degrees" and were "misquoted by a section of the media". {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

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