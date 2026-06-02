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SC denies bail to accused in drugs case, says people dealing with narcotics should be dealt with a firm hand

SC denies bail to accused in drugs case, says people dealing with narcotics should be dealt with a firm hand

Published on: Jun 02, 2026 02:12 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, People dealing with drugs will have to be dealt with a very firm hand as they are destroying the lives of youths of this country generation after generation, the Supreme Court said on Tuesday.

SC denies bail to accused in drugs case, says people dealing with narcotics should be dealt with a firm hand

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sheel Nagu and V Mohana dismissed the bail plea of an accused who was arrested in June 2022 in a case registered under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

"People dealing with drugs will have to be dealt with a very firm hand. They are destroying the lives of youths of this country generation after generation," Justice Nath observed while dismissing the plea.

The accused had moved the apex court challenging a February this year order of the Madras High Court.

The high court, which had refused to grant him bail in the case, had noted that it was his sixth successive bail application.

According to the prosecution, on June 11, 2022, the petitioner and two others were standing with a bag and on seeing the police, they tried to escape from the spot.

The counsel representing the state had argued before the high court that three accused were involved in the case and 10.15 grams of MDMA-ecstasy tablets allegedly seized from the petitioner falls under commercial quantity.

The high court had dismissed the bail plea.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
bail plea supreme court drugs
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