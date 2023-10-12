SC extends interim bail to NCP leader Nawab Malik in money laundering case

The Supreme Court on Thursday extended the interim bail of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik by three months in a money laundering case on medical grounds.

He was earlier granted a two-month bail on August 11 which expired this week.

Malik was arrested on February 23 last year in connection with a money laundering case and had approached the Supreme Court challenging a July 13 order of the Bombay high court refusing him bail.

While admitting his appeal for hearing on August 11, the top court released him on interim bail considering his chronic kidney ailment.

On Thursday, a bench of justices Bela M Trivedi and Dipankar Datta extended the earlier order for a further period of three months after going through his latest medical reports.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), represented by additional solicitor general (ASG) SV Raju did not object to the extension of bail purely on medical grounds.

The bench said, “The counsel for petitioner submits that he (Malik) is still suffering from chronic medical condition and his situation has not improved. ASG Raju does not dispute this position. In view of the same, the interim bail granted is extended for a period of 3 months.”

The Court further stated that the terms and conditions earlier fixed by the trial court will continue to operate.

Senior advocate Arunabh Chaudhary appearing for Malik along with advocate Jayant Mohan informed the Court that the NCP leader is a chronic kidney patient.

Chaudhary presented medical reports to show that his left kidney is non-functional while the right kidney is functioning at optimum level.

He further indicated his other parameters showing infection in kidney were high.

In its August 11 order, the Court had said, “The appellant (Malik) is in Criti Care Asia Hospital at Mumbai being treated for ailments relating to kidney and other ailments... We make it clear that we are passing this order strictly on the basis of medical condition of the appellant and we have not entered into the merit of the appellant’s case.”

The Court admitted his appeal for hearing and asked ED to file its response to his plea for regular bail.

Malik was arrested under the PMLA in a case first registered by the NIA against gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his close associates including Shakeel Shaikh Babu Moiuddin aka Chhota Shakeel, Ibrahim Mushtaq Abdul Razzaq Memon aka Tiger Memon.

Based on investigations conducted by the federal agency, proceeds of crime were generated through the rent and other income from the land, amounting to ₹15.99 crore.

According to the ED chargesheet, this money was used for terror funding in active collaboration with terror organisations.