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SC grants bail to murder convict after noting 'disturbing order' passed by Orissa HC

SC grants bail to murder convict after noting 'disturbing order' passed by Orissa HC

Published on: May 08, 2026 04:23 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Taking note of a "disturbing order" passed by the Orissa High Court, the Supreme Court has granted bail to a murder convict while voicing serious concern over its approach which junked his appeal on the ground of delay.

SC grants bail to murder convict after noting 'disturbing order' passed by Orissa HC

A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and Ujjal Bhuyan said the High Court should have taken a "practical and sympathetic" view of the matter and condoned the delay to give an opportunity to the convict to argue his appeal on merits.

The top court noted that the convict has not been released even once on parole or furlough and said that sending the matter back to the high court to hear the criminal appeal on merits will be a futile exercise.

"We are convinced that we should release the petitioner on bail in the peculiar facts and circumstances of this case. Thus, in exercise of our jurisdiction under Article 142 of the Constitution as an exceptional case, we order that the petitioner be released on bail on his executing a personal bond of 10,000 to the satisfaction of the Jail Superintendent," the bench said.

The petitioner was put to trial in the court of the Additional Sessions Judge, Nabarangpur for the offence punishable under Sections 302 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code , 1860 respectively.

At the end of the trial, the petitioner was held guilty of the alleged crime and was sentenced to life imprisonment.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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