SC is incorruptible, no govt intrusion in judiciary: ASG

The Supreme Court is “incorruptible” and any claim of perceived interference by the executive in the judiciary is unfounded, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Pinky Anand said on Saturday.

Anand, whose tenure as the ASG was recently extended till 2020 by the government, said constant apprehensions or questions on the judgments or views taken by the courts, including the SC, must stop as they affect the sanctity of the institution, and referred to the matters like Judge Loya’s death and Aadhaar.

“The SC is incorruptible. There is no interference by the government in the day-to-day functions of the courts. However, constant apprehensions or questions on the judgments or views taken by the courts, including the SC, must stop,” Anand said.